Ever-Glory International: 12 Things for Investors to Know About EVK Stock

Ever-Glory International (NASDAQ:EVK) is seeing massive gains on Thursday despite no new news about the company.
While there’s nothing new going on at the company, that isn’t stopping heavy trading of EVK stock today. As of this writing, more than 61 million shares of EVK stock have changed hands. For comparison, the company typically only sees about 34,000 shares trade each day on average.
Here’s what investors looking into EVK stock need to know about the company.
- Ever-Glory International is a fashion company based out of Nanjing, China.
- The company focuses on its “middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands.”
- That includes several brands focused on women.
- They are La go go, Velwin, Sea To Sky, and Idole.
- Ever-Glory currently operates a total of 1,038 retail locations in China.
- The company also provides its services to other retailers through its supply chain.
- Ever-Glory’s apparel comes from its two manufacturing factories in Nanjing.
- It also purchases some completed products from contract manufacturers.
- The company started trading publicly in the U.S. in July 2008 on the former American Stock Exchange.
- It then made the switch over to the Nasdaq on Dec. 31, 2014.
- The company’s current market capitalization is sitting at $51.83 million.
- It’s led by chairman, president and CEO Yihua Kang, who joined the company in 1993 as the head of its Goldenway Nanjing Garments subsidiary.
EVK stock was up 285.5% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.