Gulfport Energy Bankruptcy? 13 Things for GPOR Stock Investors to Know

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR ) may be approaching bankruptcy if recent reports are to be believed.

Here’s what investors in GPOR stock need to know about a possible Gulfport Energy bankruptcy.

A report from Kallanish Energy claims that the company will file for bankruptcy in the company days.

According to this report, the company plans to restructure its debt under bankruptcy protection.

That would allow it to better manage the $2 billion of debt that it currently has.

The report claims that Gulfport Energy plans to file its bankruptcy in Houston, Texas.

Talk of a possible bankruptcy for GPOR comes after it deferred payment on some of its senior notes.

A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday revealed as much.

This is for senior notes due in 2024 that had interest payments due on Thursday.

The company decided to enter into a 30-day grace period rather than pay the interest on the notes.

In that filing, the company says that it’s in talks with lenders about a possible financial restructuring.

In that same SEC filing, the company reveals that its borrowing base under its credit agreement dropped.

The company now has $580 million it can borrow instead of the previous $700 million.

All of these signs point to financial trouble for the Oklahoma-based shale company.

GPOR investors will want to keep an eye out for any further bankruptcy news over the next few days.

GPOR stock was up 4.4% as of Wednesday afternoon.

