Muscle Maker Grill: 12 Things for Potential GRIL Stock Investors to Know

GRIL is up on heavy trading

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 26, 2020, 11:54 am EDT

Muscle Maker Grill (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock is seeing major gains on Monday despite no new news from the restaurant company.

Image of healty foods laid out on a table.
Source: margouillat photo / Shutterstock.com

The increase in GRIL stock comes alongside heavy trading. The company has seen almost 70 million shares change hands as of this writing. For comparison, Muscle Maker Grill typically only has roughly 61,000 shares trade a day on average.

Here’s what potential investors in Muscle Maker Grill stock need to know about the company.

  • Muscle Maker Grill is a restaurant company with a focus on healthy food.
  • That includes offering the same types of meals that customers find at other chains, but with organic alternatives.
  • To go along with this, the company also has menu items accounting for a wide range of customer tastes.
  • That includes offerings for vegetarians and those on a gluten-free diet.
  • The company has locations around the U.S. but is mostly focused on the East Coast.
  • Even so, it’s been pushing to expand its business of late.

GRIL stock was up 42.8% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

