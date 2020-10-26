Muscle Maker Grill: 12 Things for Potential GRIL Stock Investors to Know

Muscle Maker Grill (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock is seeing major gains on Monday despite no new news from the restaurant company.
The increase in GRIL stock comes alongside heavy trading. The company has seen almost 70 million shares change hands as of this writing. For comparison, Muscle Maker Grill typically only has roughly 61,000 shares trade a day on average.
Here’s what potential investors in Muscle Maker Grill stock need to know about the company.
- Muscle Maker Grill is a restaurant company with a focus on healthy food.
- That includes offering the same types of meals that customers find at other chains, but with organic alternatives.
- To go along with this, the company also has menu items accounting for a wide range of customer tastes.
- That includes offerings for vegetarians and those on a gluten-free diet.
- The company has locations around the U.S. but is mostly focused on the East Coast.
- Even so, it’s been pushing to expand its business of late.
- That includes several recent announcements for opening new locations.
- Among these are a Manhattan location, a ghost kitchen in Miami Beach, as well as two stores on the Naval Station Newport base in Rhode Island.
- Muscle Maker Grill has been around since 1995 but only just went public earlier this year.
- The company’s initial public offering (IPO) included roughly 1.5 million shares of GRIL stock price at $5 each.
- Unfortunately for the company, its stock couldn’t hold this value and has been on a steady decline since the IPO.
- As of Friday’s close, shares of GRIL stock were trading at $1.53 per share.
GRIL stock was up 42.8% as of Monday morning.
