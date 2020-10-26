Newegg Going Public: 13 Things to Know About the Lianluo Smart Limited Reverse Merger

Newegg, an online seller of electronics, is going public thanks to a reverse merger deal with Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT).
Here’s what to know about the reverse merger plans between Newegg and Lianluo Smart Limited.
- Newegg will merge with Lianluo Smart Limited’s subsidiary Lightning Delaware Sub.
- Following this, Lianluo Smart Limited will terminate its Class B common stock and warrants.
- This will leave it with only a single class of common shares, which the Class B shares will be converted to.
- The warrants will also change to be exercisable with Newegg stock.
- After this, the company’s name will change to Newegg Commerce.
- This will also see the company’s stock ticker change from LLIT to a new ticker.
- However, the stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq.
- This will see current Newegg shareholders own roughly 99% of the new company with the remaining 1% being LLIT shareholders.
- Once the deal is complete, Lianluo Smart Limited’s Board of Directors and officers will be replaced by Newegg’s own Board of Directors and officers.
- The deal has the unanimous support of both companies’ Boards of Directors.
- It still needs approval from LLIT shareholders and regulators.
- When the deal finally closes, Newegg plans to offer up shares of its stock on public markets.
- The company expects to gain $30 million in financing from this pubic offering.
LLIT stock was up 30.4% as of noon Monday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.