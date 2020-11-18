Kandi Technologies Rebate 2020: 13 Things for KNDI Stock Investors (and Customers) to Know

Millions of People Will Miss This Opportunity. Will You Get Left Behind?

Kandi America EVs just got more affordable in one U.S. state

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 18, 2020, 12:17 pm EST

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) has revealed that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has approved it for a major rebate.

Here’s what customers and investors need to know about the Kandi Technologies rebate.

  • Texans looking to purchase one of the company’s electric vehicles (EV) can get a $2,500 rebate when doing so.
  • That, combined with the $7,500 federal tax credit, immensely lowers the price of Kandi Technologies EVs in the state.
  • The company notes that this means customers in the state can purchase a new vehicle from it for less than $8,000.
  • That covers the K27, which has an MSRP of $17,499.
  • The Kandi Technologies rebate also includes the K23, which has an MSRP of $27,499.
  • With the tax credits and rebate, the K27 only costs $7,499 and the K23 is only $17,499.
  • It’s no surprise that news of the Kandi Technologies rebate is pushing KNDI stock higher today.
  • The rebate and federal tax credit set it up to be a choice for consumers and investors always like additional sales.
  • It’s also worth noting that there’s been much positive movement of late for EV companies.
  • That’s due to Joe Biden likely being the next President of the United States.
  • Biden’s plans as president include a focus on green energy, which includes EV companies such as Kandi Technologies.
  • Keeping those two things in mind, it’s no wonder that investors are taking an interest in KNDI stock today.
  • Roughly 24.8 million shares have traded today as compared to the average daily volume of 5.21 million shares.

KNDI stock was up 18.9% as of noon Wednesday.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

