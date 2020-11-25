Molecular Data: 9 Things for MKD Stock Investors to Know

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) is in the news Wednesday as the Chinese chemical company’s stock is on the move.
Shares of MKD stock are on the move with heavy trading. As of this writing, some 9 million shares of MKD stock have moved before noon. To be clear, that’s quite a jump from its average daily trading volume of just above 300,000 shares.
With heavy trading, more investors are likely looking over MKD stock. We can help out with that thanks to the quick primer for Molecular Data below.
- The company’s business has it “connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions.”
- It does so through its e-commerce, financial, warehousing, logistics and SaaS solutions, which can benefit traditional transaction methods.
- Molecular Data notes that its platform is powered by a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence.
- It also points out that it was the largest chemical e-commerce platform in China by GMV for 2017 and 2018.
- Dr. Dongliang Chang is the founder and chairman of Molecular Data.
- He’s an expert in biochemistry that received his doctorate degree in biotechnology from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in 2004.
- Leading the company with him is CEO Dr. Zheng Wang.
- Wang has been in the role since 2018 and joined the company after serving as the CEO of XinQi Biotechnology from 2006 to 2012.
- Molecular Data currently has a market cap of $156.86 million.
MKD stock was up 3% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.