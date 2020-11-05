ESG Investing: 6 Things for OPTI Stock Investors to Know About Optec International

Optec International (OTCMKTS:OPTI) is seeing major gains to OPTI stock on Thursday as environmental, social and governance (ESG) investors take interest in the company.
The boost to OPTI stock comes on news of a more than $2 billion deal for the company. This will have it providing brand-specific personal protection equipment to a large international commodities consortium.
Roger Pawson, CEO of Optec International, said this about the news.
“The company has been working for over a month to bring the transaction to successful closing and we are extremely happy to announce the execution of the definitive agreement and preparation of the massive logistics operation for the distribution of the products, furthermore OPTEC has entered into an additional agreement with an established Freight and Logistics organization for the transportation of products to the final destinations in the Healthcare, Medical, and Hospital sectors.”
Here’s what else those interested in ESG investing need to know about Optec International.
- The company’s’ focus is on using technologies that push mankind toward a greener future.
- That includes the creation of green technologies that help reduce the worldwide use of fossil fuel, as well as greenhouse gas emissions.
- One of its chief goals is the distribution of its OPTEC Fuel Maximizer.
- It’s also working to spread the use of its third-generation OPTIMUM LED lighting solutions.
- The company claims that both of these products are “designed to have substantial impact on global health.”
- The current market capitalization for the company is sitting at $657,921.
OPTI stock was up 173.6% as of noon Thursday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.