QuantumScape SPAC Merger: 9 Things to Know About EV Battery Play QS Stock

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) has announced that its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Kensington Capital Acquisition is complete. This saw shares of QS stock start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
QuantumScape notes that the SPAC merger gives it roughly $650 million in funding to make use of. That includes about $500 million from a private investment in public equity (PIPE). The company says that these funds will fuel it into the start of the second quarter of 2024.
Following the completion of its SPAC merger, QuantumScape, has seen shares of its stock taking off Monday. That comes alongside heavy trading. In the morning hours, more than 20 million shares of QS stock have changed hands. For comparison, the stock’s daily average trading volume is 23.6 million shares.
Let’s take a deeper dive into QuantumScape now that its SPAC merger is complete.
QS stock was up 17.1% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.