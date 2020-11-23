Renewable Energy Stocks: 12 Things for Potential GEVO Stock Investors to Know

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) stock is taking off on Monday as investors take an interest in the renewable energy company.
The jump in GEVO stock prices comes alongside heavy trading. Investors are pushing trading of renewable energy stocks higher with GEVO having moved more than 51 million shares as of this writing. That’s a major increase over its average daily trading volume of 25.26 million shares.
With investors boosting renewable energy stocks higher, GEVO will no doubt catch the eye of investors unfamiliar with the company. Let’s fix that with a quick primer.
- Gevo is a renewable energy company that focuses on creating the next generation of fuels.
- That includes its own offerings of gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel.
- However, unlike traditional fossil fuels, the company’s products create much fewer carbon emissions.
- Gevo believes that its fuels will be able to reduce carbon emissions from fuels to zero.
- The company also notes that its fuels perform as well or better in engines as traditional fossil fuels do.
- Instead, of using the normal elements of fossil fuels, Gevo’s fuels make use of “low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials.”
- The company isn’t just focused on the creation of greener fuels.
- It also works on creating types of plastics, including polyester, that is made with sustainable ingredients.
- Gevo focus on reducing carbon emissions also includes its plants.
- Rather than create all-new facilities to create its biofuels, the company makes use of already-existing ethanol plants.
- It notes that this is possible through modifications to the plants.
- The company also mentions that the close proximity of feedstock sources is another benefit in reducing its carbon footprint.
GEVO stock was up 40.4% as of noon Monday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.