Wall Street is again clamoring for shares of Ripple (CCC:XRP), as the price of XRP is soaring on Monday. Ripple is a technology company that allows users to use their network, called RippleNet, to transfer funds to and from a handful of sources around the world. It even offers its own cryptocurrency, XRP, for people to use. The firm boasts the fastest transaction settlement time in the sector.
Overall, the cryptocurrency stock has nearly doubled over the past 10 days after some major gains last week. Now, shares are above 50 cents per share — and some believe there is more in store for Ripple in the future.
That said, let’s take a look at a few XRP price predictions over the next couple of years:
Expert Predictions for 2021
- WalletInvestor: 58 cents
- Trading Education: 95 cents (high) to 25 cents (low)
- Coinpedia Prediction: $2
- Prime XBT: “$75 XRP before 2023”
Expert Predictions for 2022-2025
- WalletInvestor: $2.32 by 2025
- Trading Education (High-Low):
- 2022: $2.50-$1.20
- 2023: $7.50-$3.20
- 2025+: $26-$5.60
- Coinpedia: “In the next 5 years, XRP may progress to record prices within the $4-$8 vicinity … By 2025, it is feasible that XRP price may reach as high as $6.”
- Prime XBT: $6 per XRP
As you can see, the range in which many believe XRP can move is relatively wide. However, the ceiling for Ripple and XRP also appears to be extremely high. And that makes it interesting to watch how it will move over the next month and the next five years.
XRP was up nearly 12% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.