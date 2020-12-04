DOCU Stock: 12 Things for Investors to Like About Docusign’s Q3

DOCU stock on the rise Friday after Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) reported results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021. The positive news starts with adjusted earnings per share of 22 cents, which easily beats out Wall Street’s estimate of 13 cents. Its revenue of $382.92 million also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $361 million.
Here’s what else DOCU stock investors need to know about the most recent Docusign earnings report.
- Adjusted per-share earnings are up 100% from 11 cents during the same time last year.
- Revenue for the quarter is sitting 53% higher than the $249.5 million reported in Q3 of fiscal 2020.
- That’s thanks to subscription revenue increasing by 54% year-over-year to $366.6 million.
- The company also saw its professional services and other revenue climb 43% to 16.31 million.
- Docusign’s billings in the most recent quarter were $440.4 million, which is a 63% increase from the same period of the year prior.
- It also includes revenue guidance of $404 million to $408 million for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
- That’s looking good next to Wall Street’s Q4 guidance of $388.74 million.
- For the fiscal full year of 2021, Docusign is expecting revenue to come in between $1.426 billion and $1.43 billion.
- For comparison, analysts’ estimating revenue of $1.39 billion from the company during that same period.
- The positive news has inspired heavy trading of DOCU stock today.
- As of this writing, more than 12 million shares of the stock have changed hands.
- To put that in perspective, DOCU stock’s daily average trading volume is 4.77 million shares.
DOCU stock was up 4.9% as of Friday morning and is up 218.7% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.