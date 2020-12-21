EYEG Stock: Why EyeGate Pharma Is Up More Than 80% Today

The price of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock has more than doubled this morning after the clinical-stage eye disease treatment developer announced the acquisition of Panoptes Pharma, also a clinical-stage biotech.
Austrian firm Panoptes is developing a novel proprietary small molecule for the treatment of severe eye diseases with a high unmet medical need.
“The acquisition of Panoptes propels the EyeGate pipeline forward to include a de-risked clinical-stage candidate with broad potential across a diverse range of ocular, autoimmune and neurological indications,” said Stephen From, CEO of EyeGate.
Zacks Likes What It Sees in EYEG Stock
Last month, Zacks Investment Research issued a quite positive view on EYEG stock in its 2021 look ahead.
“At the end of September, we raised our target valuation for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 based on solid progress in its existing pipeline and the introduction of a new candidate for treating bacterial conjunctivitis,” wrote analyst Beth Senko, CFA of Zack’s Small Cap Research group.
“We continue to expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will achieve several clinical/commercial milestones during the next 12-18 months setting the stage for its first commercial product launch (likely through a licensing agreement),” she advised investors.
Not only is EyeGate getting the Panoptes pipeline additions, but the acquisition will also bolster the biotech’s team, as the Austrian company’s co-founders, Dr. Franz Obermayr and Dr. Stefan Sperl, will join as EVP Clinical Development and EVP CMC and Operations, respectively.
