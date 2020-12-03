Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Snowflake Stock News: 14 Things for SNOW Stock Investors to Know Today

Snowflake Stock News: 14 Things for SNOW Stock Investors to Know Today

SNOW is soaring on analyst updates

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 3, 2020, 11:45 am EST

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock is on the move Thursday after releasing earnings news for its third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Here’s what investors need to know about the movement for SNOW stock today.

  • Snowflake originally saw its stock fall about 3.6% on Wednesday after releasing its earnings report.
  • That was due to its results and guidance not quite performing as well as expected.
  • However, analysts were positive about the report with strong revenue growths during the period.
  • As a result, several spoke up to weigh in on the company after its earnings results.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville was among them and says that the company’s guidance might be a bit on the conservative side.
  • This saw the analyst boosting his price target for the stock to $335 from $305.
  • Morgan Stanley felt similar about the results and also boosted its price target for SNOW stock.
  • This has it upping its price target to $265 from to $220.
  • Piper Sandler also joined in by increasing its price target to $312 from $264.
  • Investors are taking note of analysts’ bullish stance on SNOW stock.
  • As of this writing, more than 5 million shares have traded.
  • That’s a decent boost over its daily average trading volume of 3.48 million shares.
  • All of this positive news for Snowflake is easily allowing it to recover from the blow it suffered yesterday.
  • The stock ended Wednesday at $292.69 per share but is up to around $337 per share in morning trading.

SNOW stock was up 15.5% as of Thursday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

