SoftBank SPAC: 10 Things to Know as SoftBank Launches SFVA Stock

SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) has made waves with its unicorn portfolio companies. Now, it wants to try its hand at a special purpose acquisition company. In a late-afternoon filing on Monday, SoftBank shared its plans to bring a SPAC public. So what do you need to know? And why should you care about a SoftBank SPAC?
Importantly, SoftBank and its founder Masayoshi Son have a history of supporting startups. Through its Vision Fund, SoftBank has contributed to the rise of several high-profile names like Uber (NYSE:UBER) and WeWork. Although not all are successful, SoftBank has a way of captivating investor attention and promising disruption. And today, Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN), one of its portfolio companies, came public via another SPAC.
Now SoftBank wants to try its own blank-check company. With that in mind, here is what you need to know about the SoftBank SPAC:
- SoftBank says that this blank-check company will help it bridge the worlds of public and private investing.
- Importantly, the company will focus on IPO-ready tech companies.
- Additionally, SoftBank introduces its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing with a message about the artificial intelligence revolution.
- Investors should note that SoftBank Investment Advisers, which also manages the Vision Fund, will be responsible for the SoftBank SPAC.
- According to the filing, SoftBank will offer 52.5 million units at $10 each. There is the potential for it to issue as many as 60.4 million units.
- Each of these units will include one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant.
- The SoftBank SPAC will trade as SFVA stock on the Nasdaq Exchange.
- Investors should note that the warrants will trade as SFVAW.
- This could see the SoftBank SPAC raise $525 million.
- Company representatives say the SPAC target will be a business that SoftBank has not already invested in.
Why the SoftBank SPAC and SFVA Stock Matter
So why should investors care about the SoftBank SPAC?
Well, the answer to that question is largely the leadership and expertise that SoftBank and Son bring. SoftBank certainly is not immune to failure — the WeWork IPO debacle proved as much. However, Son has invested in hundreds of startups and shown leadership in investing in tech startups. As SoftBank moves into the world of blank-check companies, many investors may see the SoftBank SPAC as the best of the best.
Similarly, we have seen investors flock to Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) because of the leadership of Bill Ackman. Combining the leadership of the Vision Fund with the red-hot SPAC space could trigger a flock of interest in SFVA stock.
On that same note, SoftBank has had its hands in some of the most well-known, disruptive tech companies. This is exactly what investors are looking for right now with SPAC mergers. Especially as investors celebrated the debut of OPEN stock, a SoftBank funding recipient, it is clear that there is potential in the SoftBank SPAC. This is even more true thanks to hints that SoftBank could be targeting the AI space.
Additionally, as Axios reported this morning, SFVA will not be the only blank-check company from SoftBank. It is allegedly in talks to bring two more SPACs to market.
Keep the SoftBank SPAC and SFVA stock on your radar. This SPAC merger news has potential to be huge.
On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Sarah Smith is a Web Content Producer with InvestorPlace.com.