If you dare to peruse the financial message boards and chat rooms, it won’t take very long to find skeptics of Canadian electric vehicle upstart Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO). The debate surrounding the future trajectory of SOLO stock is as heated as ever, it seems.
It must be conceded that the Solo vehicle lineup is “optically unique” (i.e., odd-looking). Plus, with just three wheels and room for a single passenger/driver, Solo cars won’t be practical for everyone in every situation. (Think SmartCar, just with one less radial tire.)
Along with this, the doubters scored a victory in late November and early December as SOLO stock declined in value. Does this mean that the SOLO bulls have lost control — there is only a single wheel in the rear– and the shareholders are headed for a crash?
Not to worry — I took on the SOLO stock critics before and I’m not jumping ship now. Read further to see why the soul of Solo lies in its uniqueness, which is much more of an asset than a liability.
A Closer Look at SOLO Stock
With a top speed of 80 miles per hour, Solo cars can go pretty fast. Similarly, SOLO stock has been known to make some quick and sizable daily price moves.
We can use Dec. 18 as an example of a typical day for SOLO stock. On that day, the SOLO share price settled at $7.29 for a gain of nearly 5%. Yet, SOLO can move even further than that, both to the upside and the downside.
To give you even more perspective on SOLO stock, note that its 52-week range is 89 cents to $13.60. Even among fast-moving electric vehicle stocks, that’s quite a big range.
That 52-week high was achieved in November, and SOLO stock has fallen from that price. One strategy for long-leaning investors would be to start accumulating SOLO shares with a small position.
Remember, it’s entirely possible that the price decline could continue. So, you’ll always want to be cautious with this fast runner.
An Underserved Market
If things go according to plan, folks in California, Arizona and Oregon might start to see those speedy little Solo cars on the roads very soon.
But will they be popular, or a bust? Analysts at Stifel are evidently optimistic. They’ve recently initiated coverage of SOLO stock with a “buy” rating and a $9 price target in their Dec. 16 note to clients
With that, Stifel asserts that Electrameccanica “has a compelling lead in the high-growth affordable EV market.” I tend to concur with this. After all, the basic Solo car has a comparatively affordable manufacturer’s suggested retail price of just $18,500.
Moreover, Stifel analysts J. Bruce Chan and Roxanna Islam further clarified their bull thesis. They explained that they “see significant secular growth ahead for the short-range, commuter EV market, which is currently underserved by existing or imminent products.”
Small Cars for Fast Food
Not to stifle Stifel’s compelling argument, but analysts at Roth Capital Markets came up with an angle that even the most enthusiastic SOLO stock bulls might have overlooked.
The Roth analysts, which also assigned a “buy” rating to SOLO stock, view Electrameccanica’s nimble EVs as a good fit for fast food and other product deliveries.
According to the analysts at Roth, fast food chains are seeking “to avoid third-party delivery costs and balance brand identity implications of operator- vs. company-owned vehicles.”
Moreover, with a 100-mile range, low operating costs, and enhanced telematics capabilities, the Solo cars could provide excellent utility to fast food chains, “particularly when location data can be integrated into a chain’s kitchen software.”
Could a fast food partnership announcement be on the horizon? Roth seems to suggest so. “We would not be surprised if SOLO made a couple announcements with major chains after customers validate plans,” they asserted.
The Bottom Line
Those little Solo cars are so unusual looking, you sort of half expect a gang of clowns to come pouring out. It’s impossible to know whether they’ll be popular among drivers.
That’s said, it’s premature to dismiss SOLO stock. The market for affordable electric cars could be explosive in the coming years. And you never know when a fast food chain might tap Electrameccanica for cost-efficient delivery solutions.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
