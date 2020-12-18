Top SPAC Merger News This Week: Tokopedia, Indie Semiconductor, Blade and More Hot SPACs

The end of 2020 may be in sight but that isn’t stopping more and more SPAC merger news from coming out.
More and more special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) are signing merger deals with private companies that will take them public. 2020 has been a good year for these and that hasn’t changed yet. Just this week there have been five companies announcing plans to go public via a SPAC merger.
Let’s take deeper dive into the latest SPAC merger news from InvestorPlace this week.
No. 1: Tokopedia SPAC Merger News
SPAC: Bridgetown Holdings (NASDAQ:BTWN)
Private Company: Tokopedia
Shares of BTWN stock got a boost this week on news of a SPAC merger with Tokopedia. Interested investors can learn more at this link.
No. 2: Indie Semiconductor SPAC Merger News
SPAC: Thunder Bridge (NASDAQ:THBR)
Private Company: Indie Semiconductor
The plans here will have Indie Semiconductor joining the Nasdaq Exchange under the INDI stock ticker. You can follow this link for more details.
No. 3: Blade SPAC News
SPAC: Experience Investment (NASDAQ:EXPC)
Private Company: Blade
Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) transportation company Blade announced plans to go public with Experience Investment help. Investors can learn more about that by checking gout this brief.
No. 4: BarkBox SPAC Merger News
SPAC: Northern Star Acquisition (NYSE:STIC)
Private Company: BarkBox
BarkBox, a subscription service offering treats and toys for dog owners, is going public next year via a SPAC merger with Northern Star Acquisition. You can learn more about it here.
No. 5: Katapult SPAC Merger News
SPAC: FinServ Acquisition (NASDAQ:FSRV)
Private Company: Katapult
Katapult signed a deal just today that will have it merging with FinServ to join the public market, which is good news for major shareholder Curo Group (NYSE:CURO). Investors that want to know more about the plans can follow this link.
Past Weeks’ Top SPAC Merger News
