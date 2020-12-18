Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Top SPAC Merger News This Week: Tokopedia, Indie Semiconductor, Blade and More Hot SPACs

More companies are going public via SPAC mergers

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 18, 2020, 12:56 pm EST

The end of 2020 may be in sight but that isn’t stopping more and more SPAC merger news from coming out.

More and more special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) are signing merger deals with private companies that will take them public. 2020 has been a good year for these and that hasn’t changed yet. Just this week there have been five companies announcing plans to go public via a SPAC merger.

Let’s take deeper dive into the latest SPAC merger news from InvestorPlace this week.

No. 1: Tokopedia SPAC Merger News

SPAC: Bridgetown Holdings (NASDAQ:BTWN)
Private Company: Tokopedia

Shares of BTWN stock got a boost this week on news of a SPAC merger with Tokopedia. Interested investors can learn more at this link.

No. 2: Indie Semiconductor SPAC Merger News

SPAC: Thunder Bridge (NASDAQ:THBR)
Private Company: Indie Semiconductor

The plans here will have Indie Semiconductor joining the Nasdaq Exchange under the INDI stock ticker. You can follow this link for more details.

 

No. 3: Blade SPAC News

SPAC: Experience Investment (NASDAQ:EXPC)
Private Company: Blade

Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) transportation company Blade announced plans to go public with Experience Investment help. Investors can learn more about that by checking gout this brief.

No. 4: BarkBox SPAC Merger News

SPAC: Northern Star Acquisition (NYSE:STIC)
Private Company: BarkBox

BarkBox, a subscription service offering treats and toys for dog owners, is going public next year via a SPAC merger with Northern Star Acquisition. You can learn more about it here.

No. 5: Katapult SPAC Merger News

SPAC: FinServ Acquisition (NASDAQ:FSRV)
Private Company: Katapult

Katapult signed a deal just today that will have it merging with FinServ to join the public market, which is good news for major shareholder Curo Group (NYSE:CURO). Investors that want to know more about the plans can follow this link.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

