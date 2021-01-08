Home / Today's Market / AVGR Stock: 6 Things to Know About ‘Robinhood’s Hot Penny Stock to Buy’ Avinger

AVGR shares are trading heavy on interest in the medical device company

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 8, 2021, 11:05 am EST

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) is seeing a massive boost to its stock on Friday after being listed as a hot penny stock to buy on Robinhood.

The recent interest in AVGR stock comes after PennyStock.com published an article about its top penny stock picks for January 2021. Avinger takes the top spot on that list with a price target of $1, which represents a 53% premium to its closing price on Thursday.

With that spotlight on AVGR stock comes more trading for investors looking to make a profit. As of this writing, more than 44 million shares of the penny stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is 11.86 million shares.

Keeping all of this in mind, it’s clear investors want to know more about Avinger. Luckily, we have a quick breakdown below.

AVGR stock was up 42% as of Friday morning.

