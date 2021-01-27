Home / Today's Market / Bitcoin Price Today: 6 Top BTC Quotes as the Crypto Dips Below $30K

BTC may reach a new low for the year

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 27, 2021, 11:16 am EST

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is falling today in what may be a sign that it’s heading for a new 2021 low.

Bitcoin has seen great fluctuation this year soaring to as high as $42,000 shortly early in January. However, the cryptocurrency is now falling and is back down to roughly $30,000 this morning. That brings it incredibly close to its 2021 low of $29,500.

Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at some quotes today covering bitcoin as the crypto’s price dips lower.

“$BTC is stuck in a range within a range: 29K-35K. It can break either way. The key reason I lean bullish is interest rates. Exuberance has rinsed off the system dramatically, as relected in falling rates. This is a bull market, and traders are now bearish. That’s bullish.” — Alex Krüger via Coin Telegraph.

“Bitcoin is 100% faith. Come the next market phase where faith is at a minimum, what do we think will happen to a stock whose entire reason for existence is faith and nothing but faith?” — Jeremy Grantham via Markets Insider

“I don’t think that bitcoin can be ignored. We have seen the price of bitcoin go from $10,000 to $40,000 which I think is foreshadowing potentially what might happen in gold.” — David Tice via Bitcoin.com

BTC was down 2.4% as of Wednesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

