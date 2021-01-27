Bitcoin Price Today: 6 Top BTC Quotes as the Crypto Dips Below $30K

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is falling today in what may be a sign that it’s heading for a new 2021 low.
Bitcoin has seen great fluctuation this year soaring to as high as $42,000 shortly early in January. However, the cryptocurrency is now falling and is back down to roughly $30,000 this morning. That brings it incredibly close to its 2021 low of $29,500.
Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at some quotes today covering bitcoin as the crypto’s price dips lower.
“$BTC is stuck in a range within a range: 29K-35K. It can break either way. The key reason I lean bullish is interest rates. Exuberance has rinsed off the system dramatically, as relected in falling rates. This is a bull market, and traders are now bearish. That’s bullish.” — Alex Krüger via Coin Telegraph.
Attention #Bitcoin HODLers: The only people who will walk away with any real winnings from the #GameStop short-squeeze will be those smart enough to sell. Those who HODL will likely loose it all. Bitcoin HODLers will meet the same fate if they fail to realize their paper profits.
— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) January 27, 2021
SkyBridge Capital's @Scaramucci, likely to go down as one of the greatest institutional fools due to his late arrival to the crypto party, thinks the epic bubble in #GameStop proves #Bitcoin can work. The Mooch's self-serving attempt to talk his book actually proves the reverse!
— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) January 27, 2021
“Bitcoin is 100% faith. Come the next market phase where faith is at a minimum, what do we think will happen to a stock whose entire reason for existence is faith and nothing but faith?” — Jeremy Grantham via Markets Insider
“I don’t think that bitcoin can be ignored. We have seen the price of bitcoin go from $10,000 to $40,000 which I think is foreshadowing potentially what might happen in gold.” — David Tice via Bitcoin.com
"Have we landed on what I would call the design, governance and arrangements for what I might call a lasting digital currency? No, I don’t think we’re there yet, honestly," says Andrew Bailey https://t.co/ba2qBP0QVz
— Bitcoin News (@BTCTN) January 27, 2021
BTC was down 2.4% as of Wednesday morning.
