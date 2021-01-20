Breakthrough EV Battery News: 13 Things to Know About StoreDot’s 5-Minute Charging Battery

Electric vehicle (EV) battery news for Wednesday includes a five-minute charging battery from StoreDot.
Here’s everything readers need to know about its new battery and what it means for consumers.
- StoreDot has developed samples of batteries that can be charged in just five minutes.
- The company hopes to use these batteries in electric vehicles (EVs) and other devices.
- This would ease the anxiety that some customers have about running out of charge in their EVs while traveling long distances.
- It showed that the same batteries were able to reach full capacity and power a two-wheel EV in just five minutes.
- If the company can scale this tech up, it could mean major benefits for EV manufacturers.
- Additionally, the new batteries from StoreDot don’t require major changes to production lines.
- They can make use of the same lines that manufacturers use to create lithium-ion batteries.
- That means that mass production could start much sooner than if major changes to supply lines were needed.
- The major difference between these new batteries and normal lithium-ion batteries is that they don’t use graphite.
- Instead, they make use of metalloid nano-particles, which offer other benefits as well.
- Among these are better safety, improved battery life cycles, and no worries of battery swelling.
- Outside of EVs, StoreDot sees potential for the battery to be used in commercial drones, as well as consumer electronics.
- The company is currently showing off samples of the batteries to EV companies and other industry partners.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
