Keep an Eye on AMD at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show

The annual Consumer Electronics Show is going all digital in 2021. With the pandemic still raging, the last thing anyone wants is to be crowded in a Las Vegas convention space with tens of thousands of tech journalists and exhibitors. One of the highlights of CES 2021 is undoubtedly going to be the keynote speech of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Dr. Lisa Su.
AMD stock has been a powerhouse for the past several years. It’s expected that Dr. Su will be making announcements about AMD’s plans that will ensure that growth continues.
CES 2021 kicks off on January 11. The AMD keynote speech takes place on January 12. If you want to see what the future holds for this high-performing tech stock, you might want to tune in to the stream. You can bet AMD’s competition will be.
What To Expect From AMD at CES 2021
The outline for AMD’s CES 2021 keynote doesn’t provide a lot of detail about what (if anything) to expect in terms of new products:
AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will keynote during CES 2021, presenting the AMD vision for the future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming, including a portfolio of high-performance computing and graphics solutions.
However, the company is unlikely to waste the high profile opportunity. The rumor mill is going overtime, helped by a recently leaked product roadmap. At this point, it looks like 7nm Ryzen 5000 mobile chips for laptops and low-cost RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards could be announced.
Laptops are a hot commodity right now and gaming has seen a resurgence, so the timing would be perfect.
AMD Stock Keeping the Winning Streak Going
Many companies have hit products that deliver a hot quarter or two. Advanced Micro Devices has been in a period of extended success because it has been relentless in its innovation and aggressive with its pricing. Starting in 2018, AMD stomped on the accelerator and simply has not let up.
Of course, it doesn’t hurt that one of AMD’s primary competitors has made a habit out of stumbling badly.
Last November, AMD hit its largest computer CPU market share since 2007, topping 22%. That marked 12 consecutive quarters where AMD increased its desktop PC market share, in addition to seeing big laptop and server gains. After seeing its share of the global GPU market fall to 10.7% in 2015, AMD has nearly doubled that — hitting 19% in the latest quarter.
In addition, AMD processors are powering the next generation (and high-profile) Playstation 5 and Xbox SeriesX/S game consoles.
In short, this is a company with momentum.
Bottom Line on AMD Stock
Advanced Micro Devices is a company on the rise, and that’s reflected in the value of AMD stock. Just five years ago, shares in the company were trading in the $2-range. Three years ago, they nosed above $12. Since then, AMD’s investment and strategy has paid off in spades and $100 is now in sight.
Once written off as a PC industry flame-out, the company now releases some of the most competitive products on the market. It has challenged the industry leaders in PC processors and graphics cards. It’s become the custom processor maker of choice for game console makers. AMD is rapidly expanding its share of the data center market.
In 2019 — another year when the company delivered a CES keynote, by the way — AMD led the S&P 500 with 150% growth. In 2020, AMD stock came within a hair of hitting 100% growth for the year.
Keep an eye out for what the company announces at CES 2021. The odds are good that what gets unveiled is going to lead the charge for a third killer year in a row for AMD investors.
On the date of publication, Louis Navellier had a long position in AMD. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article. InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.