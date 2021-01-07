OGEN Stock Alert: 14 Things to Know About Oragenics as Shares Rocket Thursday

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) is seeing shares of its stock take off on Thursday on vaccine news for the novel coronavirus.
Here’s what investors need to know about the latest OGEN stock news.
- Oragenics has announced an agreement with Adjuvance Technologies to add adjuvant TQL1055 to its coronavirus vaccine.
- Adjuvants are added to vaccines to increase their effectiveness.
- TQL1055 is a semi-synthetic analogue of the saponin adjuvant QS-21.
- The adjuvant’s positive benefits include increased stability and manufacturing efficiency.
- Oragenics notes that it will be using TQL1055 alongside its coronavirus vaccine in animal studies.
- This will have it testing the combination in animals as part of pre-clinical trials.
- These trials are set to start in the first quarter of 2021 and will include hamsters and mice.
- The deal between the two also opens up the opportunity to use TQL1055 in human trials.
- Oragenics says that its goal is to start up clinical human trials of its coronavirus vaccine later this year.
- OGEN says it expects a stronger response from its vaccine thanks to the addition of the adjuvant.
- This has it expecting a more intense response with a lower antigen dose.
- In addition to treating the novel coronavirus, Oragenics believes the vaccine could have uses in treating other strains of the virus.
- The vaccine also supports storage and transportation at normal refrigerated temperatures.
- That should allow for easier transport and distribution of the vaccine.
OGEN stock was up 46% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.