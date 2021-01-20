The growth of the internet has caused a boom in new forms of media, from social media to podcasts. The term podcasting has become ubiquitous, and Nielson sees the audience for podcasts doubling by 2023. There are a lot of good ones out there helping make people smarted about a lot of topics — including the stock market. and the best investing podcasts this year can help build wealth and improve your investment portfolio.
This year’s list eliminates the fluff and concentrates on investment podcasts from successful, long-term investors with strong pedigrees.
We’re currently amid a global pandemic and the U.S. government is experiencing extreme divisions. Although you can’t control Covid-19 or the government, you can take charge of your investing acumen. As folks spend more time at home, now is the ideal time to shore up your investment knowledge.
Here is a list of best investment podcasts for everyone from beginners to sophisticated investors. Some of the shows are from the big players like Schwab, while others hail from smaller but still experienced investment-savvy individuals and teams.
- Sound Investing
- Animal Spirits
- Matt McCall’s Moneyline
- Value Investing With Legends
- MoneyTree Investing Podcast
- Financial Decoder
- The Mab Faber Show
Sound Investing – Best Investing Podcast for Fund Investors
Paul Merriman has decades of experience in the investment world and just launched his latest book, We’re Talking Millions! 12 Simple Ways to Supercharge Your Retirement. He runs the Merriman Financial Education Foundation and is the “real deal” when it comes to investment wisdom. No BS, just sensible investment ideas.
Recent episodes:
- How do you invest in retirement when interest rates are so low? And 7 other important questions.
- Our most important investment lessons from 2020
- My Favorite 12 Vanguard Funds for Retirees
Animal Spirits – Best Podcast for Active Investors
Michael Batnick and Ben Carlson, experienced investors and members of the Ritholz Wealth Management firm, tackle investing ideas and strategies with a unique flair. The pair is smart, personable, and knowledgeable. Due to their stature in the investment world, they can snare top-notch investment guests. If you’re seeking investment strategies and ideas, this is a good place to start. Their market analysis is top notch.
Recent episodes:
- Tesla is the Next Tesla
- Should I use a Roth or a Traditional IRA?
- Inflation Truthers
Matt McCall’s Moneyline – Best Podcast for Traders
This is a podcast by current InvestorPlace analyst and former Fox Business Network host, Matt McCall. He looks behind the markets to uncover the sectors and stocks poised to move. With guests and personal insights, you’ll receive guidance about where to invest now. This InvestorPlace podcast carries the media brand into podcasting with timely financial market predictions and ideas.
Recent episodes:
- Why You Should Invest in Small Caps, How to Invest in the Blue Wave and More!
- What to do With Your Money Right now as an Investor
- Top Stocks to Watch in 2021- on Moneyline!
Value Investing with Legends – Best Podcast for Value Investors
Columbia Business School, the home of Benjamin Graham and value investing, continues promoting the merits of value investing. In fact, the podcast stresses that value investing is more than a strategy, but a way of thinking about finance. This show continues with the premise that despite changes in the markets and economy, value investing remains the most successful money management strategy. The show strives to promote the Graham and Dodd value investing principles through the insights from world-renowned investors.
Recent episodes:
- Jan Hummel – The Rare Advantage of Real-World Experience
- Howard Marks – Successful Investing Through Buying Things Well
- The Multi-Faceted Future of Value Investing with Henry Ellenbogen and Anouk Dey
MoneyTree Investing Podcast – Best Podcast for Diversified Investment Ideas
Host Kirk Chisolm showcases a wide range of investment strategies and approaches. This podcast is great for those looking to broaden their investment portfolio and learn about a wide range of investment strategies from day trading and private mortgages to litigation financing. Additionally, economic and market analyses by expert guests rounds out the line up of episodes. The format includes a guest interview followed by an expert panel discussion of related investing topics. Panelists Megan Gorman, myself and others share decades of investing perspectives.
Recent episodes:
- Day Trading for Beginners: Learn the Different Ways Day Traders Can Make Money
- Emerging Market Investing for 2020 and Beyond – Locating Opportunities with Tremendous Growth Potential
- Investing Secrets of the Rich #11: Litigation Financing: How to Make Money off of Someone Else’s Lawsuit
Financial Decoder – Best Podcast for Investing and Behavioral Finance
Financial Decoder is one of four Schwab podcasts. Host Mark Riepe, head of the Schwab Center for Financial Research, unpacks the behavioral finance and psychological factors that impact investors. As you might expect, Charles Schwab puts out an exceptional investment podcast. Even the most experienced investors are subject to behavioral biases. Riepe interviews expert guests and examines portfolio management, retirement planning, personal finance through the lens of your behavioral biases.
Recent episodes:
- 2021 Market Outlook: What to Expect from the Economy, the Bond Market, Global Equities, and Washington
- When Should You Sell? Part 1: Stocks and Bonds
- How Does Familiarity Bias Affect Your Investments?
The Meb Faber Show Best Podcast for Sophisticated Investors
Meb Faber, chief investment officer and founder at Cambria Investment, has a deep wealth of trading and investing background which covers equities, private funds, currencies, bonds, real estate, commodities, and more. His show delivers insights into today’s markets and both the art and science of investing. Guests include top investment professionals who shed light on the best investing approaches.
Recent episodes:
- Kevin Davitt and John Hiatt, CBOE – Relative to the Overall Portfolio, Small Allocations to Tail Risk Ideas Can Have an Outsized Impact
- Craig Wichner, Farmland LP – There’s $2.7T Worth of Farmland in the U.S….and That’s the Same Economic Value as all the Apartment Buildings in in the US or All the Office Buildings in the US.
- Mitch Baruchowitz, Merida Capital Holdings – Is the Trade Over? No… it’s Just Getting Going in Some Ways
As of this writing, Barbara Friedberg was a regular panelist on MoneyTree Investing Podcast.
Barbara A. Friedberg, MBA, MS is a veteran portfolio manager, expert investor, and former university finance instructor. She is editor/author of Personal Finance; An Encyclopedia of Modern Money Management and two additional money books. She is CEO of Robo-Advisor Pros.com, a robo-advisor review and information website. Additionally, Friedberg is publisher of the well-regarded investment website Barbara Friedberg Personal Finance.com. Follow her on twitter @barbfriedberg and @roboadvisorpros. As of this writing, she did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.