TMKRU SPAC News: 11 Things to Know About Tastemaker Stock

Are you feeling a little bit hungry? It looks like Tastemaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMKRU), a newly public blank-check company, has a huge appetite. So what do you need to know about the TMKRU SPAC and Tastemaker stock here?
Investors should know that Tastemaker Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company that priced its initial public offering and started trading today. TMKRU stock is now trading on the Nasdaq Exchange and closed Friday out up by 1.8%.
With that in mind, here is what you need to know about Tastemaker stock and the TMKRU SPAC:
- Tastemaker Acquisition raised $240 million today by offering 24 million units at $10 each.
- Importantly, this included 4 million more units than the company initially intended to offer.
- Each unit included one share of common stock and one half of a warrant.
- Investors should note that each warrant entitles the holder to purchase common stock at $11.50 per share.
- Perhaps the most important fact about Tastemaker stock is that the SPAC intends to target a business in the restaurant and hospitality space.
- Co-CEOs David Pace and Andrew Pforzheimer lead the TMKRU SPAC. Each of the co-CEOs comes with valuable knowledge of the restaurant world.
- Pace is the current chairman for Red Robin (NASDAQ:RRGB). He previously served as the CEO for Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA).
- Pforzheimer founded the Barcelona and Bartaco restaurant brands.
- Together, Pace and Pforzheimer are targeting a restaurant business with a value between $400 million and $1 billion.
- Investors should also note that TMKRU will soon start trading on the Nasdaq Exchange under a new ticker, TMKR.
- The redeemable warrants will then start trading on the Nasdaq as TMKRW.
Tastemaker Stock and the TMKRU SPAC
Although many special purpose acquisition companies have garnered investor attention, why should Tastemaker stock be on your radar? Restaurants have not exactly been solid businesses amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Well, it turns out that Pace and Pforzheimer actually see that reality as the appeal for the TMKRU SPAC. There is no denying that Covid-19 has battered the restaurant and hospitality businesses. In-person dining came to a halt, and many companies struggled to pivot to digital-only models. Additionally, many consumers spent more time eating and cooking at home.
But Pace and Pforzheimer believe that leading up to the pandemic, the restaurant industry was strong. This is because of technological advancements that were helping brands transform. Things like digital ordering, robotics and data analytics are helping expand profitability and reach. And while some legacy brands are stumbling, others are emerging as real winners.
As Covid-19 headwinds ease and the world more fully reopens, Tastemaker stock represents a chance to get in on some of these restaurant innovations. Pace and Pforzheimer identify opportunities in things like plant-based food. Perhaps the TMKRU SPAC will target an innovative plant-based company that may not be ready for a traditional IPO. By getting in early, Tastemaker stock could help investors ride along for industry recovery and trend growth.
So what should you do now? Make sure this blank-check company is on your radar, and wait for more news about its acquisition target.
On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Sarah Smith is a Web Content Producer for InvestorPlace.com.