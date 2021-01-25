Home / Today's Market / VYNE Stock: 13 Things to Know About Vyne Therapeutics as Shares Rocket Higher

VYNE stock is trading heavily today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 25, 2021, 11:42 am EST

Vyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock is taking off on Wednesday as investors take an interest in the pharmaceutical company.

Here’s everything investors need to know about VYNE stock and the company today.

  • Vyne Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing topical treatments for acne.
  • It currently has two products on the market.
  • The first of these is ZILXI, which treats inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults.
  • Second is AMZEEQ, which treats “severe acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older.”
  • Recent news from the company includes it announcing a major deal with a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM).
  • The deal covers both ZILXI and AMZEEQ.
  • Vyne Therapeutics notes that the PBM in the deal is one of the largest in the U.S. and that it manages millions of lives.
  • Another reason investors might be taking interest in VYNE stock could be a recent YouTube video from Market Gains.
  • The video goes over details of institutional investors that have bought stakes in the company recently.
  • It currently has about 84,000 views and was uploaded on Saturday.
  • With the increased interest in VYNE stock comes heavy trading of its shares.
  • As of this writing, more than 56 million shares of the stock have changed hands.
  • That’s a massive spike compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of 1.67 million shares.

VYNE stock was up 27.1% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

