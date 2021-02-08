Cardano ADA Price Prediction: What Bullish Experts Are Saying About the Cryptocurrency

Cardano (CCC:ADA) cryptocurrency has been seeing an increase in price lately and bullish expert predictions have it heading even higher.
To start off with, Cardano ADA is a blockchain network that allows for multiple types of cryptocurrencies to be traded on it. The asset has been gaining in value after seeing massive growth in 2020.
With more investors taking interest in Cardano ADA, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the crypto and what experts are expecting from it. For example, some are expecting the price to reach $2. That would be a massive increase over its roughly 70-cent price Monday afternoon.
Another expert price prediction for Cardano ADA claims that the company still has a way to go before it reaches the $1 price point. That’s due to a possible retread of the crypto. Even so, gaining interest in altcoins could result in it hitting the $1 mark before the first quarter of 2021 comes to an end.
IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson doesn’t have a firm price prediction for Cardano ADA but does have high expectations. That includes statements that he expects it to beat out Ethereum 2.0. If that holds true, it could mean major price increases are on the way for the cryptocurrency in the future.
ADA was up 10.4% as of Monday afternoon and is up roughly 311% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.