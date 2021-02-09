CHCI Stock Alert: 8 Things to Know About Real Estate Play Comstock Holding as Shares Fly

Comstock Holding (NASDAQ:CHCI) stock is on the rise Tuesday despite there being no news from the company today.
Even without news, shares of CHCI stock are seeing heavy trading. That has more than 26 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive increase next to its daily average trade volume of roughly 276,000 shares.
So why exactly are shares of CHCI stock soaring today? Stop me if you’ve heard this one, but it’s likely retail investors pumping up the stock. There’s a lot of chatter on social media from the typical traders that target stocks to boost them up before cashing out for profit.
Investors that are thinking about picking up CHCI stock today will likely want to know more about the company. Fortunately, the breakdown below can help with that.
- Comstock Holding is a real estate company that focuses on the development, management, and investment of properties.
- Its main focus is on mix-use and transport-related properties in the Dulles Corridor in Northern Virginia near Washington D.C.
- The company was established in 1985 and operates out of its office in Reston, Va.
- It joined the public market in December 2004.
- In 2019, Comstock Holding reported revenue of $25.3 million.
- The company is led by chairman, founder and CEO Christopher Clemente.
- Clemente has been acting as the leader of the company since its founding.
- He’s also the largest shareholder of CHCI stock.
CHCI stock was up 118.3% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.