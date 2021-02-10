CMLF Stock: 13 Things to Know About CM Life Sciences and the Sema4 SPAC Merger

CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF) stock is soaring higher on Wednesday after announcing plans to take Sema4 public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
Here’s everything investors need to know about the companies and the upcoming SPAC merger.
- CM Life Sciences is a company created by affiliates of Casdin Capital, LLC and Corvex Management LP.
- The company’s’ goal is to bring together other companies in the life science sector, which it says suffers from fragmentation.
- Sema4 is a clinical data company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help bring patients’ data together.
- Its focus is on ‘transforming healthcare by building dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories.”
- The SPAC merger deal will also result in a change to the company’s name, as well as for CMLF stock.
- However, a final name and ticker for the combined company haven’t been announced yet.
- The SPAC merger sets an enterprise value of $2 billion.
- It also includes gross proceeds of $793 million for Sema4 after the deal closes.
- That comes from $443 million in cash held by CM Life Sciences from its initial public offering (IPO) in September 2020.
- The other $350 million is being provided by private investment in public equity (PIPE).
- The SPAC merger will see holders of Sema4 stock receive shares of CMLF stock and up to $343 million for their shares.
- Sema4 expects to have $500 million in cash available after the deal to fund operations.
- The deal is set to close in the second quarter of 2021.
CMLF stock was up 38.5% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.