JMIA Stock: 10 Things to Know About the ‘Amazon of Africa’ Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock has been garnering more attention of late as more investors start to take notice of the company.
Here’s everything potential investors in JMIA stock need to know before diving in.
- Jumia Technologies offers an e-commerce and delivery experience that is 100% African.
- This has earned it the nickname “Amazon of Africa” from some people.
- It boasts over 1 billion visits to its marketplace in 2019 and has more than 110,000 active sellers.
- This has resulted in it serving at least 1.2 billion customers.
- Its marketplace offers products to customers living in several parts of the continent.
- That includes Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Tunisia, Algeria, Ghana, Senegal, and Uganda.
- Jumia Technologies is led by co-founders and co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec.
- It was founded in 2012 and joined the public market in April 2019.
- Its headquarters is located in Lagos, Nigeria.
- The company’s market capitalization is sitting at $5.6 billion.
JMIA stock was up 3.1% as of Tuesday morning and is up 81.6% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.