GOEV Stock: 7 Things for Investors to Know About the Canoo Electric Truck Launch

Shares of Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock are rising on Thursday morning after the company debuted its fully electric pickup truck on Wednesday night.
The electric vehicle (EV) firm announced its new product at the Motor Press Guild’s Virtual Media Day in partnership with Automobility LA. That said, there is plenty to be excited about with Canoo’s new truck.
So, what do GOEV stock investors need to know about the news? Let’s dive in and take a closer look.
- The vehicle features 200-plus miles of battery range, and a payload capacity of 1,800 pounds.
- Canoo’s pickup truck includes several unique features to both its interior and exterior that make it “ready for work and the weekend.”
- This includes things like powered workbenches, cargo tool storage and an expandable bed for people who may be working on the go.
- The new pickup also has other aspects like a side step and storage for things like a cooler or laptop.
- Something else unique about the Canoo truck is the multi-accessory charging port.
- These are accessible on all sides of the vehicle, with power that can “last all day for tools and devices, with as little as 10% impact on vehicle range.”
- According to the release, “the production version of the pickup truck will open for preorders in Q2 2021, with deliveries beginning as early as 2023.”
The Bottom Line on GOEV Stock and the Canoo Pickup
Tony Aquila, executive chairman of Canoo, said this about the GOEV stock news.
“We are so passionate about building vehicles that can change people’s lives. Our pickup truck is as strong as the toughest trucks out there and is designed to be exponentially more productive. This truck works for you. We made accessories for people who use trucks — on the job, weekends, adventure. You name it, we did it because it’s your platform and she’s bad to the bone.”
GOEV stock was up 8.8% as of Thursday morning.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.