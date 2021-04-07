7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings You Should Invest In ASAP

Thanks to favorable developments that provided regular retail investors access to private investing opportunities, the global equity crowdfunding space blossomed into an $84 billion market in 2018. Industry experts predict that by the end of 2021, this sector will increase in value to $114 billion.
As you might imagine, one of the most powerful catalysts for participating in equity crowdfunding is the chance to invest in enterprises at the ground floor. Previously before the favorable legal changes, such endeavors entailed buying shares of initial public offerings on their public launch date. But with private investing, you can get in well before a potential IPO, exponentially maximizing your profitability.
However, there’s another equally important reason why buyers today are considering the equity crowdfunding market and that’s innovation. While you can certainly find great ideas among well-established companies, these entities have institutional stakeholders to report to. Therefore, they can’t take too many wild risks. But in the private investing sphere, swinging for the fences is a critical attribute.
To be fair, this concept does substantially increase the risk profile of equity crowdfunding offerings. It’s like anything in life — higher reward potential entails higher risk. Still, you don’t want to take the dangers of private investing too lightly. At the very least, your money can be held up for a very long with no guarantee that you will receive a reward for your patience.
On the flipside, if one of your private investing ventures knocks it out of the park, a small contribution can go a long way. Furthermore, with more people eyeballing this sector, the equity crowdfunding market will likely become an important part of mainstream investors’ portfolios. Here are seven great ideas for you to consider this week.
- Driven
- Power Poll
- Fantasy Sports
- Magfast
- Issuer Pixel
- OmniValley
- ReThink Ice Cream
Before you dive in, please note that you won’t find too many analysts assessing the equity crowdfunding space. Do not consider this list as comprehensive but rather ideas for you to consider. If any of these companies intrigues you, please be sure to perform your due diligence.
Equity Crowdfunding You Should Invest In ASAP: Driven
While many companies today emphasize clean transportation, there’s no cleaner platform than burning your own carbs to get to where you need. Plus, exercise is great for your body, mental well-being and overall fitness. It’s no surprise, then, that bicycle riding is a popular exercise form, one that’s also utilitarian.
But the problem with bicycles is that their drivetrain technology is anachronistic, having not much changed for decades. Bulky, cumbersome chains can get entangled when shifting gears. They require frequent maintenance, lest these chains rust and cause additional headaches.
Recognizing the need for a better solution, Driven entered the frame with its patented drive chain design. Featuring a less-complicated structure with a thinner and thereby more aerodynamic profile, Driven’s powerful innovation improves reliability and performance.
Just as well, the timing for Driven to expand its business couldn’t have come at a better time. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, bicycle sales have boomed. Mainly, people are scared to use public transportation because of infection threats. Also, as I mentioned earlier, it’s great exercise.
Drive is an example of a win-win technological advancement. To find out more, check out the company’s pitch deck on the SeedInvest equity crowdfunding platform.
Power Poll
With Covid-19 cases finally appearing to fade for good in the U.S., we Americans have many reasons to celebrate. True, we should never forget this terrible time in our history. But we should also be encouraged that through this tribulation, we demonstrated tremendous leadership through the development of multiple vaccines in record time.
Unfortunately, many of us would rather attack one another than to see eye-to-eye. Sadly, this is because politics in this country has become a combat sport. Surveys of various communities across the country show a growing fissure in opinions and ideologies. But without the discussion of action items to resolve these issues, surveys merely become a cacophony of noise.
This is where Power Poll may bring some sanity to our political narrative. A non-partisan survey, news and information company, Power Poll separates itself from other survey conductors by focusing exclusively on the most powerful and influential people in this country.
The idea here is to get beyond the opinion curation phase and into the action phase through substantive dialogue. It’s an interesting concept because the main purpose behind this equity crowdfunding offering is to move the needle toward resolution. To find out more, please visit Power Poll’s private investing pitch on SeedInvest.com.
Equity Crowdfunding You Should Invest In ASAP: Fantasy Sports
One of the most interesting phenomena that occurred during last year’s Covid-related lockdowns was the mercurial rise of sports betting. Initially, professional sports leagues shut down play until league commissioners instituted protocols for the safety of athletes and fans. Either way, there was a pandemic going on that disrupted the economy. Sports betting just didn’t seem like a smart thing to do.
Well, lesson learned: never doubt the American demand for sporting entertainment and games of chance. Plus, Covid-19 definitely brought a positive angle to the sports betting market. The equally mercurial rise of the personal saving rate means that consumers should have more money to spend on discretionary goods and services.
Therefore, Fantasy Sports is entering the picture at the right moment. According to its SeedInvest profile, Fantasy Sports is a “sports betting platform that provides gambling tools, analytics and rewards to help users win more consistently.”
What’s really intriguing is that the company mentioned a dynamic called the “great flippening.” Every year, Americans bet $150 billion illegally on sports. But by 2030, industry experts believe that legal sports betting will hit a market size of $81 billion.
Fantasy Sports can position itself as a leader by helping participants win. To find out more information, check out its equity crowdfunding prospectus on SeedInvest.com.
Magfast
Although older demographics lament young people for their smart device addiction, the reality today is that we’re all dependent on connected technologies. Yes, that brings up unique challenges that we never faced before as a society. Nevertheless, the changes are net positive. For example, thanks to ride-sharing apps, we’re never too far away from help, even if we don’t have cash on hand.
That said, some of the inconveniences are indeed troublesome. And device charging has to rank right up there with the worst of them. For one thing, it’s easy to lose track of the wires and chargers that we must plug into our outlets. More critically, wired charging can be hazardous, posing tripping threats or other risks.
That’s why Magfast, an equity crowdfunding play listed on Netcapital, is a fascinating and necessary concept. Featuring a revolutionary series of wireless magnetic chargers, Magfast products are both convenient and intuitive. What I like best is not just that they’re safer than having wires all over the place; they also address mundane issues such as forgetting to charge your phone.
With Magfast, you can literally set it and forget it. To find out how this innovative technology firm can make your life easier, check out its private investing pitch deck on Netcapital.com.
Equity Crowdfunding You Should Invest In ASAP: Issuer Pixel
Although I generally enjoy writing about equity crowdfunding opportunities, one aspect that truly frustrates me is that many enterprises — whether startups to even big Fortune 500 companies — insist on using marketing buzz words that sound glitzy on paper but mean absolutely nothing.
A personal story: there’s one publicly traded company I won’t mention that is a true outperformer. But it couldn’t explain what it does in human language if its life depended on it. I don’t want to hear about synergies, protocols, integrative connectivity conduction efficiencies.
Please. Just stop.
This is where videos are amazing because it often gives companies a chance to explain just what the flying heck an integrative connectivity conduction efficiency platform really is. But the challenge is that such videos are difficult to find or access, leading to unnecessary frustration.
That’s where Issuer Pixel comes in. Banking on the idea that most executives would rather watch a video pitch than read text, Issuer Pixel is a “global, searchable, company and industry-specific video and audio sharing platform with relevant and congruent results, connecting companies to the world.”
Connecting companies to the world — there you go! To learn how Issuer Pixel can make explaining things a lot easier, check out its pitch deck on Netcapital.com.
OmniValley
As you can see from the equity crowdfunding opportunities available, innovation is everywhere. That’s what makes this sector so compelling: you never know where the next big thing could come from. Unfortunately, the private investing space also features severe consolidation that creates gross inequities.
For instance, most venture capital invested dollars are mostly directed in three key markets: California, New York and Boston. And with a 53.6% market share according to a 2018 report from Pitchbook Data, the Golden State levers an enormous impact in the equity crowdfunding market. This causes a Silicon Valley bias that stymies the democratization of innovation.
Thankfully, OmniValley aims to change this paradigm for the better. A social community designed to give a platform for investors seeking to enter undervalued and unfamiliar markets, this presents a mutually beneficial relationship for people who want to dial up their risk-reward profile.
Typically, lesser-known entities carry more risk. But because they tend to be extraordinarily undervalued, they offer much more upside potential. Furthermore, OmniValley focuses on the business rather than their location, expanding the field for the private investing realm.
If you truly believe in the power of equity crowdfunding, OmniValley may be your ticket to success. To find out more, please check out its investor prospectus on Netcapital.com.
Equity Crowdfunding You Should Invest In ASAP: ReThink Ice Cream
With summer right around the corner, it will soon be time for everyone’s classic favorite, ice cream. If I may be cynical, climate change will probably translate to blazing hot summers in regions that are not used to such onerous heat. But this will be great news for ice cream sales.
Except of course that traditional ice cream products have major challenges. For one, a lot of the offerings are not exactly great for you. As Healthline.com stated, while ice cream is sweet and refreshing, “it’s high in sugar, calories, and possibly additives and artificial ingredients.” Furthermore, with conditions like diabetes on the rise, ice cream isn’t accessible for everyone.
That’s where ReThink Ice Cream will attempt to change the narrative. Featuring lactose-free diary, ReThink products have low sugar, no sugar alcohol (such as erythritol), gluten free, all-natural ingredients and are keto-friendly. Presently, the company offers 12 flavors, and they have all resonated with consumers.
Consumers can buy ReThink Ice Cream at over 490 retailers, key among them Whole Foods Market. Moreover, ReThink has distribution agreements with United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) and KeHE.
Basically, the company democratizes ice cream — and that’s something we can all agree on. To learn more about this fun opportunity, review its pitch deck on the MicroVentures network.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.
Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:
1) Greater chance of failure
2) Risk of fraudulent activity
3) Lack of liquidity
4) Economic downturns
5) Dearth of investor education
Read more: Private Investing Risks