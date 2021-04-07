In a year which has seen both traditional initial public offerings (IPOs) and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) dominate the headlines, it’s clear that modern investors aren’t just looking for great opportunities. Instead, they’re seeking high-potential firms they can get into on the ground floor to maximize profitability. For that, you can’t get any “lower” than equity crowdfunding.
In the years before private investing became open to the public, buying shares of startup enterprises before they IPO’d was the exclusive domain of institutional players and the well-connected. Today, multiple equity crowdfunding avenues exist, allowing anyone to take a shot at an upstart organization and its aspirational business.
No discussion is complete without mentioning the risks. As I’ve stated multiple times before, 90% of new startups fail. But other staggering statistics exist which you should take into consideration before diving into equity crowdfunding. Less than 50% of businesses make it to their fifth year. And only 33% make it to their 10-year anniversary.
Certainly, you shouldn’t take any private investing venture lightly. At the same time, for a relatively small amount of capital, if one of your equity crowdfunding firms hits paydirt, it can result in massive profitability. It’s no surprise that the allure of a lifechanging investment has attracted many new buyers to this space.
Here are 7 equity crowdfunding offerings you should invest in ASAP:
Because you’re dealing with private equity, these companies don’t have nearly the same kind of analyst coverage you will find in other sectors. Therefore, if you find an opportunity you like, make sure to perform extreme due diligence. With that caveat out of the way, let’s jump into this week’s seven equity crowdfunding firms to consider.
Equity Crowdfunding You Should Invest In ASAP: PittMoss
It might be a somewhat weird concept to think about, but poor soil management can actually contribute to environmental problems. According to Columbia Climate School:
“Because almost half the land that can support plant life on Earth has been converted to croplands, pastures and rangelands, soils have actually lost 50 to 70 percent of the carbon they once held. This has contributed about a quarter of all the manmade global greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet.”
In other words, going green isn’t just about planting trees and recycling. We’ve got to think deeper and more holistically, and this is exactly where PittMoss provides an effective solution. Among the many equity crowdfunding offerings listed on Republic addressing concerns about sustainability, PittMoss focuses on next-generation soils that allow for more air, water and nutrients to be delivered to plants. Better yet, its products mitigate the carbon emissions emitted by plants that enter our atmosphere.
Just as importantly, PittMoss has captured the attention of the retail market, delivering $900,000 in revenue to date. Moreover, its products sell in over 150 stores in 22 U.S. states. Finally, PittMoss has doubled customer count every year and has increased average sales per customer.
To learn more about this private investing opportunity, check out PittMoss’ pitch deck on Republic.co. But act quickly, as you only have a few days left to participate in this round of funding.
Fund the First
Equity crowdfunding is a form of crowdsourcing, which involves the general act of raising money from the public for an individual, organization or event. With the advent of fundraising platforms such as GoFundMe, random strangers from across the world can actively participate in making the world right. In these dark moments, glimmers of humanity can be seen in through funding initiatives.
Sadly, whenever money is involved, nefarious actors are never far away. A brewing crisis is that regular folks just don’t know what charities and organizations legitimately address human concerns and which are outright scams. For instance, fraud related to the novel coronavirus has cost Americans $382 million.
This is simply revolting behavior. Fortunately, Fund the First aims to change this trajectory, specifically regarding donations intended to support our nation’s heroes. The company developed a fraud-combatting system that carefully analyzes every fundraising campaign listed on its platform, ensuring that whatever money raised goes directly to the first responder, military servicemember or medical professional.
More importantly, Fund the First restores trust. There are few things in life more disheartening than knowing that your well-intended resources went to finance a con artist. It’s a double tragedy, as that can stymie future donations based on the earlier negative experience.
Fund the First is itself the hero company that we need. To learn more, please visit the organization’s investment profile on Republic.co.
Lora DiCarlo
Recently, the equity crowdfunding space has seen greater involvement of companies that specialize in women’s private health needs, spanning from menstruation to sexual wellness.
In the latter category, Lora DiCarlo is a fascinating intimacy technology company which encompasses products designed to serve women’s needs as well as breaking down social taboos about the subject. Certainly, the company has arrived on the scene at an ideal juncture. According to the Pew Research Center, the concept of getting to know one another before marriage is largely viewed as acceptable.
However, Pew revealed that nearly half of Americans (47%) believe that dating has gotten harder than it was a decade ago. Further, women are much more likely than men to express such concerns (55% versus 39%). Unfortunately, the dissatisfaction has a dark side, as 57% of women reported experiencing some kind of harassing behavior from someone they were dating.
Lora DiCarlo addresses the unmet private needs of women with stimulating devices for consumers to safely enjoy. To find out more, you may visit Lora DiCarlo’s investor prospectus at Republic.co.
Future Acres
Generally speaking, people usually don’t think about agriculture. But this and other paradigms changed dramatically following the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic. With the disruption affecting not only our collective health and professional lives but also food supply chains, people suddenly started thinking a lot more about where their food is sourced from.
Future sustainability also became a top concern, environmentally and financially. For example, the agricultural industry suffers from high labor costs. But it also must contend with the lack of availabile workers. Frankly, not too many young people want to work in agriculture, which bodes poorly for future food security.
Luckily, we have innovative firms like Future Acres that are developing solutions for tomorrow’s challenges. An equity crowdfunding offering listed on the SeedInvest network, Future Acres specializes in the manufacturing of autonomous farm tools. Through the combination of advanced cameras, sensors and machine learning protocols, this tech firm creates vehicles and other equipment that bolster worker productivity.
According to Future Acres research and consumer surveys, it’s possible that its products can improve production efficiency by 30%. That could go a long way in addressing the huge gaps in our agriculture pipeline. To learn more, please visit Future Acres’ private investing pitch on SeedInvest.com.
Canine Biologics
We all know that Americans love their pets. But nothing demonstrates that love better than how wide pet owners are willing to open their wallets. According to the American Pet Products Association, we collectively spent $103.6 billion on furry family members in 2020. Despite the huge economic turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic, pet industry sales increased 6.7% over the prior year.
Much of this positive sentiment can be explained due to the hardships of the public health crisis. To control the outbreak, government agencies imposed lockdowns and restrictions on non-essential activities. Out of nowhere, we humans lost access to our social networks, which was particularly stressful for single person households. The only living creatures that stood by us was our pets.
Naturally, we want to pay this forward and Canine Biologics, an equity crowdfunding offering on the WeFunder platform, allows us to do just that. Focusing on specialized nutrition for dogs with cancer, Canine Biologics addresses on unaddressed market. According to the company, no other organization offered nutrition that catered to dogs fighting this dreadful disease.
From a human interest standpoint, I see big things for Canine Biologics since it plays perfectly into our desire to help our loyal companions. To find out more, please visit the company’s pitch deck on WeFunder.com.
exClone
According to some industry expert estimates, the global telehealth market size reached $61.4 billion in 2019, demonstrating its relevance and popularity in normal times. But due to the life-altering impact and lessons of the Covid-19 crisis, the telehealth space has taken on much greater urgency. Now, experts predict that the worldwide telehealth market could reach $559.52 billion by 2027, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2%.
Of course, telehealth is the perfect platform to utilize during a pandemic, when many folks are fearful of contracting a mysterious disease. But beyond the contactless aspect, telehealth offers holistic benefits, ranging from privacy, patient comfort and even down to reducing workload and stress for medical doctors.
That’s why investors who are interested in equity crowdfunding opportunities should check out exClone, a medical technology firm that recently launched Voctor, a virtual artificial intelligence doctor. Geared toward a female patient base, Voctor allows users to ask all the questions they want and get all the answers they need from the privacy of their own home.
In addition to fostering maximum comfort and privacy, exClone helps prevent doctors from being overloaded with cases. Indeed, a happy and relaxed medical professional is more likely to cut down on errors which can otherwise have a harmful effect on patients. To find out more, check out exClone’s private investing profile on WeFunder.com.
NYCE
One of the underlying catalysts for our current social unrest and political polarization is the ever-expanding racial wealth gap. According to the Brookings Institution:
“At $171,000, the net worth of a typical white family is nearly ten times greater than that of a Black family ($17,150) in 2016. Gaps in wealth between Black and white households reveal the effects of accumulated inequality and discrimination, as well as differences in power and opportunity that can be traced back to this nation’s inception. The Black-white wealth gap reflects a society that has not and does not afford equality of opportunity to all its citizens.”
Previous efforts to address this inequity involved government action which were largely ineffective and contributed to harboring resentment among communities. Instead, NYCE, one of the socially aware equity crowdfunding offerings on the WeFunder platform, decided that the only meaningful way to resolve such inequities is through direct market action.
The investment firm’s stated goal is to create 100,000 millionaires of color by 2030. And the best way to do this, according to NYCE’s management team, is through real estate. Exceeding all financial performance expectations and going viral as a result, NYCE is now targeting real estate developments in areas which millennials are migrating to.
This is a powerful statement about how entrepreneurialism can foster both restoration and healing. To find out more about NYCE’s noble objectives, head on over to its investor prospectus on WeFunder.com.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.
Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:
1) Greater chance of failure
2) Risk of fraudulent activity
3) Lack of liquidity
4) Economic downturns
5) Dearth of investor education
Read more: Private Investing Risks