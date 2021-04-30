Ankr Network (ANKR) Price Predictions: Where Will the ANKR Crypto Go Next?

A range of Ankr Network (CCC:ANKR-USD) price predictions continue to swirl, as Ankr continues to perform extremely well. Today, the ANKR token is up more than 6% as investors seek high-profile alt coins.
ANKR is an ERC-20 token which powers Ankr, a Web 3.0 infrastructure play. Investors have largely piled into the decentralized finance (DeFi) space of late, with various DeFi plays outperforming Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) in a big way.
Indeed, investors are hoping that continued interest in DApps and Web 3.0 infrastructure will continue. Accordingly, ANKR looks to be a high-leverage play on this growth segment of the crypto universe.
Additionally, ANKR has been in the spotlight of late due to a recent Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) listing. This move further legitimizes ANKR and is seen as a major catalyst for this crypto’s impressive rise this year.
Accordingly, for those wondering where ANKR could be headed, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the price predictions swirling around ANKR today.
Ankr Network (ANKR) Price Predictions
For reference, ANKR trades at just over 17 cents, at the time of writing.
- Gov.capital suggests ANKR could have some pretty impressive upside from here. The site lists a one-year and five-year price target on ANKR of 40 cents and $1.60, respectively.
- WalletInvestor is a bit more bearish in this regard. The site lists a one-year and five-year price target on ANKR of 28 cents and 86 cents, respectively.
- DigitalCoinPrice lists 2021, 2025 and 2028 price targets for ANKR at 25 cents, 49 cents and 80 cents, respectively.
- Coincodex is focused on the technicals underpinning ANKR. Near-term resistance levels are identified at $0.174416, $0.183014, and $0.191047.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.