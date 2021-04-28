Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will Dogefather Elon Musk Take the Crypto Next?

Elon Musk is making Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) an offer it can’t refuse. Musk is making it very clear that he wants to be the face of the Dogecoin revolution. And as long as he keeps boosting up the coin’s price, DOGE investors are all for it. With his newest tweet, the eccentric billionaire has taken another step closer to his goal of DOGE mascot-dominance. The aftermath is a 10-cent boost in DOGE value and a host of bullish Dogecoin price predictions.
Just 23 characters is all it takes for Elon Musk to drive the crypto world crazy. A five-word promotional tweet for his coming SNL episode ended up setting the DOGE rocket off:
It took 14 minutes for the tweet to boost up DOGE by 4 cents. The coin is currently up over 14% on the day, trading at 31 cents.
The Dogefather
SNL May 8
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2021
Dogecoin Price Predictions Swell After Musk Tweet
The newly minted Don Vito of DOGE must’ve gotten tired of seeing the crypto hovering around the quarter mark. Every Elon Musk Dogecoin tweet is placed with precision; seemingly so casual. The entrepreneur can guide the trajectory of the crypto at-will. Investors love it. What’s not to love when you can simply hold on and watch an eccentric billionaire boost your portfolio, a couple words at a time? And with all the other celebrity endorsement, there’s no reason not to be feeling bullish on DOGE today. Mark Cuban showed up at The Ellen DeGeneres Show just yesterday to sing the DOGE gospel.
Through all of the Dogecoin praise, crypto analysts are really optimistic about DOGE’s 2021 outlook. Dogecoin price predictions are all pointing toward gains, and some even think the coin could hit the $1 mark this year. Coinpedia, as well as Capital.com, are both signaling a $1 DOGE target by December. The Economy Forecast Agency has gone even more bullish, predicting a $1.15 price by the end of the year. In 12 months, WalletInvestor thinks we could even be looking at a price of nearly $2.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.