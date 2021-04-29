Pangolin (PNG) Price Predictions: Where Will the Pangolin Crypto Go Next?

Indeed, one of the hot cryptocurrencies everyone wants to know about happens to be Pangolin (CCC:PNG-USD). This native governance token is offered via a unique distribution model, “where 100% of its supply is given to users.” Investors appear to be bullish on Pangolin’s nature as a community-driven decentralized exchange. Accordingly, a range of Pangolin (PNG) price predictions have emerged of late on the Pangolin crypto.
As a decentralized exchange, it appears some of the heightened expectations for PNG come from the recent Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) listing. Accordingly, investors have noted strength in Pangolin’s offering, with over $1 billion in total crypto traded within the first two months of its launch.
Today, investors in the Pangolin crypto have seen gains of nearly 9%. Crypto prices are starting to move asynchronously, as investors seek out higher-growth crypto options today.
Indeed, it appears PNG is a token that’s making the cut for many hyper-growth crypto investors.
Let’s dive into what sort of price predictions are on the table for this smaller crypto player.
Pangolin (PNG) Price Predictions
For context, PNG tokens currently trade at $2.55, at the time of writing.
Among the typical sites providing price predictions for Pangolin, DigitalCoinPrice.com is among the only ones to provide a series of forecasts. This site typically does a good job of covering the crypto sector to an impressive degree. Accordingly, let’s dive into what DigitalCoinPrice expects for PNG prices moving forward.
- DigitalCoinPrice projects a year-end price target of $3.76 for PNG.
- Additionally, looking out to 2022 and 2023, DigitalCoinPrice projects prices of $4.36 and $5.18, respectively.
- Further out, the projections become increasingly bullish. DigitalCoinPrice predicts a 2025 and 2028 price for PNG at $7.67 and $11.45, respectively.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.