RIBT Stock: 7 Things to Know About Red-Hot RiceBran Technologies

Ahead of earnings, RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) is soaring. Shares of RIBT stock nearly doubled in early morning trading, before paring gains. Currently, RiceBran is currently up approximately 40%.
Indeed, today’s move appears to be on little news. That said, this is a very small-cap name. RiceBran has a market capitalization of around $60 million at the time of writing. Such moves aren’t necessarily out of the ordinary, if investors expect some sort of big news coming out of the company’s earnings report.
RiceBran is getting ready to announce earnings tomorrow after close. Further, the company announced it will be holding a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern to discuss its financial results.
With what appears to be a speculative buying binge today, investors may want to know more about RiceBran and what the company does. Here’s a few things investors should know about this company.
7 Things to Know About RIBT Stock
- RiceBran is a producer focused on providing minimally processed nutritional and functional ingredients derived from ancient grains.
- Additionally, these products are aimed at various health segments of the market for vegan, gluten-free, GMO-free and sustainability-oriented buyers.
- The company’s target market for its products include a range of specialty retailers as well as food and animal nutrition manufacturers.
- As earnings approach tomorrow, investors appear to have their eye on RIBT stock today.
- Accordingly, reports indicate that the one analyst covering this stock has a price target around $1 per share.
- Social media interest around this stock appears to be picking up today, ahead of these earnings.
- Additionally, unsubstantiated rumors of a potential buyout may be at the source of today’s move.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
