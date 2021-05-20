CCIV Stock: What Is the Big Lucid Motors Reveal Coming on May 26?

Today, investors in Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV) and CCIV stock are seeing a very nice green day. In fact, the markets are up nicely for growth stocks. Bond yields have come off nicely from yesterday’s highs.
However, Churchill Capital, and Lucid Motors, the company Churchill is bringing public via a reverse SPAC merger, have their own catalysts today.
Earlier this week, CCIV stock rose on an announced merger date with Lucid and confirmation that Lucid will trade on the Nasdaq Exchange as LCID. Investors appear to be cheering the visibility provided by the company. Accordingly, it appears investors are eager to pick up shares of this early stage EV company.
Let’s dive a bit more into today’s announcement to see why this stock is up more than 4% at the time of writing.
CCIV Stock Climbing on Veiled Announcement
Today, Lucid Motors sent out two tweets which appear to have caught the eye of investors.
The first tweet highlighted the company’s upcoming appearance at Amelia Concours. This will be the first public appearance of the Lucid Air, the company’s flagship model. It appears investors are eager to see the car in action, amid a series of promotional tweets released by the company of late.
Love at first touch, listen, connection, and sight.
The countdown begins now for the Lucid User Experience reveal on May 26. Subscribe and view the global debut exclusively on the #LucidMotors YouTube channel. #DreamAheadhttps://t.co/sgLLfm1a4v pic.twitter.com/1pzjuO2QYR
— Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) May 20, 2021
Another tweet provided anticipation around the company’s user experience reveal on May 26. Additionally, Lucid announced it will be streaming the global debut on its YouTube channel. It appears this news is being welcomed by investors today.
Relatively little has been released on Lucid’s product offering outside of its initial promotional materials. Seeing the Lucid Air first-hand will be something investors will be paying close attention to.
