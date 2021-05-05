Chainlink (LINK) Price Predictions: Where Will LINK Go After Setting Record Highs?

Today continues the trend for altcoins reaching all-time highs and reeling in investor interest. Blockchain play Chainlink (CCC:LINK-USD) is one such altcoin. With new updates coming and a solid bit of institutional support, the token is seeing a lot of attention from gain-chasing crypto investors. And now with the crypto reaching new heights, it is bringing along with it plenty of Chainlink (LINK) price predictions.
Chainlink is a decentralized network that provides off-chain data for smart contracts. The main draw to using Chainlink is that it is one of the most secure decentralized service providers. It calls itself one of the original networks to offer its off-chain data integration services.
Chainlink is being boosted in recent days thanks to a significant stake in the LINK token by Grayscale. The Grayscale Chainlink Trust launched in early 2021, and as of right now, has $5.8 billion in assets under management in LINK. Grayscale is reporting that through the end of April, the Chainlink Trust is up over 41% on its initial investment.
The institutional support from Grayscale piles on top of a number of other optimistic unveilings by Chainlink. The company reported that it now has over 500,000 active wallets over 500 network integrations. And with the Chainlink 2.0 white paper now public, investors are excited to see where the token goes next.
All of this news has helped the LINK price. It is passing its all-time high, and trading currently at $48.01.
Chainlink (LINK) Price Predictions Surge Ahead of Chainlink 2.0
Now that things are moving along quickly and optimistically for Chainlink, analysts are beginning to share their thoughts on the future of the LINK token. Chainlink (LINK) price predictions are predictably looking pretty bullish. Let’s take a look:
- The Economy Forecast Agency is putting a $80.58 price tag on LINK by December of this year.
- Coinpedia cites the invigorated user base as a catalyst for future gains. The outlet suggests LINK could hit a price between $65 and $75 before the close of 2021.
- Gov Capital predicts slow and steady growth for LINK over the next 12 months, foreseeing a $60.28 price a year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice says that LINK could reach heights of $70.41 by the beginning of 2022.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.