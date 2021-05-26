DCRN Stock News: 17 Things We Know About the $1.4B Tritium SPAC Merger

Tritium is in the news today following an announcement that it will undergo a special purpose acquisition company merger (SPAC) with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:DCRN) to take its stock public.
Here’s everything investors need to know about the SPAC merger between Tritium and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II.
- To start with, the combination of the two companies would result in Tritium becoming publicly traded.
- This would have its shares trading under the DCFC ticker on the Nasdaq Exchange.
- That would have it taking the place of DCRN stock on the market.
- The SPAC merger between the two companies is expected to generate gross proceeds up to$403 million.
- Tritium intends to use these funds for its operations and to fuel growth.
- The SPAC merger values the combined company at $1.4 billion based on a share price of $10 each.
- Tritium will maintain its current management team once the SPAC merger is complete.
- However, it will be gaining extra members to its Board of Directors.
- That includes Brian Flannery and Kara Frederick.
- Both companies’ Boards of Directors have already approved the SPAC merger.
- Now it just needs to complete customary closing conditions.
- That includes approval from holders of DCRN stock, as well as regulators.
- Tritium was founded in 2001 by Dr. David Finn, James Kennedy, and Dr. Paul Sernia.
- The company “designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary hardware for advanced and reliable DC fast charging.”
- DCRN stock is seeing heavy trading on today’s news.
- Some 7 million shares have changed hands as of this writing.
- That’s quite the jump compared to its daily average trading volume of 104,000 shares.
DCRN stock was up 2% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.