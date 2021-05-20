Oatly IPO: 6 Things for OTLY Stock Investors to Know as Shares Begin Trading

Shares of Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) stock will become available to investors on after the firm’s initial public offering (IPO). And the Oatly IPO is a vital benchmark for investor sentiment on plant-based products.
The Sweden-based firm has been preparing for this day since back in February, and it officially set the terms of its IPO last week. Now, Oatly is finally hitting the market on Thursday.
That said, what do potential investors need to know about the Oatly IPO? Let’s take a closer look to find out.
- Oatly is mostly know for its dairy-alternative products made from oats.
- The company’s products range from basic oat milk to ice cream, yogurt and soft serve made from oat milk.
- Shares of Oatly will trade under the ticker “OTLY” and trade on the Nasdaq exchange.
- Moreover, shares are priced at the top of its initially expected range — trading at $17 per share to start.
- In turn, this gives Oatly a valuation of $10 billion.
- The company also raised more than $1.4 billion from the sale of new and existing equity.
