Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Predictions: Where Will SHIB Go After Binance Listing?

There’s a new doge on the block, and it’s fixing to be the next breakout altcoin. Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is stepping up to challenge Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) for meme coin supremacy. After Doge’s disappointing weekend and a big surge for SHIB on Binance, analysts are sitting up in their seats. What are Shiba Inu (SHIB) price predictions saying about the new crypto play?
The weekend has not been kind to Dogecoin; all hype injected into the coin ahead of Elon Musk’s SNL appearance was squashed after he called it a “hustle” on the air. Stepping in to fill the meme-void now is Shiba Inu.
The SHIB white paper calls the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) token a “Dogecoin killer.” The token picked up huge momentum on Friday, thanks to an influx of new investors.
Now, the SHIB token is growing thanks to a pair of announcements by crypto exchange Binance. The exchange announced today its new 1000SHIB perpetual futures contracts on the platform. The contracts are sort of like a call option between two investors, where a date for an exchange is predetermined with a set value. It’s a riskier investment, thanks to the huge volatility in some altcoins, so Binance does warn of the danger.
Binance also revealed today its listing of SHIB in the Binance Innovation Zone. Users will be able to pick up SHIB on Binance separate from perpetual futures contracts if they so wish.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Predictions: What’s Next?
Shiba Inu is on a tear right now. Shiba Inu (SHIB) price predictions are heating up in the wake of its enormous gains. But, it seems that analysts aren’t very bullish on the token. It could be its microscopic price of $0.000029 or its gigantic supply of 1 quadrillion tokens. Whatever the case, the popular theory seems to be a price tank down the line:
- WalletInvestor calls SHIB a bad long-term investment. They say the price will fall from $0.000029 to $0.000016 in a year’s time.
- DigitalCoinPrice is the only SHIB bull with a prediction out, suggesting a price of $0.000044 by the end of 2021.
- Gov Capital thinks SHIB will drop a whole decimal point in a year, with a prediction of $0.000006.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.