The Pikachu (PIKA) Crypto Controversy: Why the New Meme Coin Has the Pokemon Community Divided

The cryptocurrency can even evolve

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 21, 2021, 12:00 pm EDT

The new Pikachu-based  crypto called Pika (CCC:PIKA-USD) is causing controversy among Pokemon fans.

A Pikachu statue in grass.

Source: Hannari_eli/Shutterstock.com

This new crypto mimics the Pokemon mascot not just in name but also in features. The crypto can evolve to take on new forms. That has it able to evolve from PIKA coins to Lightning, which will, in turn, evolve into RAI coins.

The cryptocurrency is catching flak after users on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) were made aware of it by user Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon. Here’s a few examples of users taking it to task.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a controversy without people on the other side to argue against those that find disdain in the Pikachu-based crypto. Let’s take a look at the other side in the Tweets below.

So what’s the big takeaway from all of this controversy surrounding the Pikachu crypto? Meme coins aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but maybe don’t throw your money behind one with clear references to a copyrighted character.

PIKA was down 8.5% as of noon Friday.

If you’re not done with crypto news yet, we’ve got you covered below.

If you’re reading this then you’ve likely got a love for memes and crypto, which means we can help get you more of both. That includes crypto memes from the crash earlier this week, altcoins to consider during the crypto dip, as well as a collection of other meme cryptos that you might want to look into. You can check out all of that and more at the following links.

More Crypto News for Friday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/05/the-pikachu-pika-crypto-controversy-why-the-new-meme-coin-has-the-pokemon-community-divided/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC