Dogecoin Price Predictions: Can DOGE Leap Toward $1 Again in 2021?

The massive fluctuations we’ve seen in the crypto market of late have been truly incredible. Indeed, for investors in meme coins such as Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), these moves have been more pronounced. Accordingly, investors are increasingly interested in what the prospective Dogecoin price predictions are moving forward.
Indeed, Dogecoin’s rapid rise and fall is related to a number of factors. A serious crypto crackdown in China is pouring cold water on the sector, sparing no victims. And celebrity CEO Elon Musk’s lack of incessant tweeting supporting Dogecoin hasn’t helped this crypto’s recent decline. For DOGE investors, the silence is deafening.
Indeed, whether new catalysts arise to take DOGE to the moon remains to be seen. However, if sentiment picks up in the crypto space, Dogecoin has shown the ability to outshine its meme peers.
Given the moves in recent days with DOGE prices recovering, perhaps there’s some hope. Let’s dive into where the experts think DOGE could be headed.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
For reference, DOGE currently trades at 22 cents per coin, at the time of writing.
- WalletInvestor provides a one-year and five-year price target on DOGE of 44 cents and $1.12, respectively.
- InvestingCube notes support for DOGE at the 28-cents level.
- Forexcrunch believes DOGE could potentially trade above 30 cents in bullish market conditions.
- Capital.com suggests a price target of $1 by April 2025 is feasible.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.