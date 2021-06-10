Inflation 2021: What Experts Are Saying About the Alarming Surge in Consumer Prices

Inflation might not be too much of a concern

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 10, 2021, 11:31 am EDT

Inflation 2021 is on the rise as the U.S. sees its largest consumer price increase year-over-year since 2008.

There are several factors that play into this. That includes prices returning to normal following a downward trend during the pandemic. It’s also worth noting that consumer prices have been subdued for some that. That means inflation was likely to catch up sooner or later and it looks like 2021 is that year.

Daniele Antonucci, chief economist & macro strategist at Quintet Private Bank, said the following to The Guardian about inflation 2021 concerns.

“The Fed, so far, looks relatively tolerant about this spike, appearing to see it as temporary. In part, this is because of past undershoots relative to the central bank’s inflation target: consumer prices have been subdued for quite a long time, despite monetary easing.”

Other experts on the matter are also taking to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to share their thoughts on the inflation 2021 news. Collected below is some of that insight.

While inflation in 2021 means that consumers are going to see price increases, they might not be here to stay. Consumers should note that there’s also a rash of shortages right now partially due to the pandemic. Once those shortages start to level out, prices for certain products are expected to decrease.

