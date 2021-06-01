JBS Cyber Attack 2021: 14 Things for JBSAY Stock Investors to Know About the Meat Packing Hack

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) stock is falling in pre-market trading on Tuesday following news of a cyber attack on the meat processing company.
Here’s everything investors in JBSAY stock need to know about the JBS 2021 cyber attack.
- According to the company, it was the target of an organized cyber attack on Sunday.
- This affected some of its servers that support its North American and Australian IT systems.
- All systems affected by the attack were immediately suspended.
- JBS also reached out to authorities to notify them of the cyber attack.
- At that same time, it brought in the full power of its global network of IT professionals.
- Likewise, it also sought out the aid of third-party experts to handle the situation.
- It’s worth pointing out that the company’s backup servers were not affected by the cyber attack.
- JBS notes that it’s working with an Incident Response firm to get its system up and running again as soon as possible.
- It also points out that there’s no current evidence suggesting customer data was compromised during the hack.
- The same also holds true for data connected to its suppliers and employees.
- However, the company says that it will take time to get its systems running normally again.
- As a result, customers and suppliers may see delays in getting certain transactions completed.
- There’s no word on who is behind the attack or what they were after.
- It’s also unclear when exactly JBS will have its systems back in full swing.
JBSAY stock was down 9.7% in pre-market trading on Tuesday but is up 31.1% since the start of the year.
It’s still early in the day but there’s plenty of stock market news for investors to be aware of.
InvestorPlace.com offers a wealth of content for interested investors. That includes the latest news for Tuesday that has SoFi, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), as well as Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares on the move today. You can learn all about these subjects at the links below.
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- SOFI Stock: 11 Things to Know as Fintech Play SoFi Starts Trading Today
- AMC Stock: The $230M News Lifting AMC Entertainment Today
- XPEV Stock: What Has Shares of Chinese EV Producer Xpeng Surging Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.