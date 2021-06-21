Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Predictions: How High Can MSFT Go in 2021?

Today, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is generating a lot of buzz among investors. This mega-cap tech stock just hit an all-time high of $263.52 today. Indeed, investors in MSFT stock may be intrigued as to what sort of Microsoft (MSFT) stock price predictions are floating around out there.
Investors appear to be loading up on MSFT stock heading into the company’s Windows 11 event on June 24. Indeed, Microsoft’s unveiling of the “next generation of Windows” has provided bullish investor enthusiasm in recent days. Accordingly, investors appear to be buying the news today.
What exactly will be released is unclear. However, in many cases, ambiguity and uncertainty can be an investor’s best friend. Given Microsoft’s track record of wowing its investor base, it appears the market is pricing in some sort of surprise.
That said, let’s look at where the experts see MSFT trading 12 months from now.
Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Predictions
According to TipRanks, Microsoft currently holds a “Strong Buy” recommendation. Accordingly, 26 analysts who have taken a deep dive into MSFT stock each rate this company as a “Buy.”
Let’s take a look at the range of predictions for MSFT stock according to the expert analysts:
- Mark Murphy of JPMorgan Chase gives MSFT a target price of $270 per share. This is the lowest among the peer group.
- The highest target price goes to Kash Rangan of Goldman Sachs. His target price of $340 per share implies 30% upside.
- The median price target for MSFT is set at $298.16. This implies upside of a little more than 13% currently.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.