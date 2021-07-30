AMZN Stock Price Predictions: What Will Amazon Be Worth in 2025? 2030?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock could be heading for major gains if price predictions concerning the e-commerce company turn out to be true.
Many experts are weighing out the pros and cons of AMZN stock when making their price predictions. That includes taking into account when the company’s businesses will hit maturity, as well as other factors.
Of course, these are price predictions for AMZN stock, so there’s a lot of variety in estimates for where it will go. Let’s check out what some experts have to say on the matter below.
AMZN Stock Price Predictions
“Amazon at $10,000 might seem like a pie-in-the-sky number, but it would be right in line with how investors have always valued the company. As long as AWS keeps growing by close to 30%, Amazon at $10,000 by 2025 becomes a very achievable target over the next four years.” — Sean Williams, The Motely Fool
“In 2031, assuming 5 percent growth from maturity in 2026, my ballpark estimate for Amazon’s earnings is $180 per share. As Amazon’s growth slows to earth, I would expect the multiple to shrink a bit, to 28x by 2026, and to 25x by 2031. This gets me a new price target for Amazon of roughly $4000 by 2026 and $4500 by 2031. If you think the multiples will be higher on AMZN stock then add a few hundred dollars to both estimates.” — Logan Kane, Seeking Alpha
“According to Gary Gagliardi, Founder, and CEO at the Science of Strategy Institute, in 2021, the AMZN stock price will go over $3,000, but the market, in general, will be weaker during that year. By 2025, Amazon’s stock price should reach $5,000, and by 2028 it will most likely hit about $10,000, give or take 20%.” — Jana Kane, LiteForex
AMZN stock was down 7.1% as of Friday morning, which has it trading at around $3,346 per share.
