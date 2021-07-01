Baby Doge Crypto: 5 Things to Know About BABYDOGE and the Elon Musk Buzz

Baby Doge (CCC:BABYDOGE-USD) is a new crypto that is catching the eye of traders thanks to Elon Musk Tweeting about it this morning.
Elon Musk is oftentimes the center of attention when it comes to Tweets, memes, and news connected to Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). That trend continues this morning with the Tesla () CEO sending out a couple of Tweets concerning the cryptocurrency.
Here’s the first Tweet.
Release the Doge! pic.twitter.com/9bXCWQLIhu
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021
Following this, Musk continued his meme Tweets but instead chose to make mention of Baby Doge by connecting it to the Baby Shark song. You can see that Tweet below.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021
But what exactly is Baby Doge? Let’s dive into that below!
- Baby Doge is a crypto seeking to take off with fans of the original Dogecoin.
- The creators of it claim that the crypto has ” learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father.”
- That includes “new improved transaction speeds & adorableness.”
- The website for the new crypto coin claims it’s “Hyper-deflationary with an integrated smart staking system built in to reward you.”
- The description of the crypto closes out by claiming investors can “Simply Love, pet, and watch your baby doge grow.”
Of course, just knowing what Baby Doge about is only half the battle. You’ve also got to know where to buy the crypto from. Luckily, we’ve got a whole brief breaking down those details at this link.
BABYDOGE is up 97% as of Thursday morning.
Investors looking for more crypto news will want to keep reading.
There’s loads of crypto news worth keeping up with recently and InvestorPlace has it covered. That includes the latest concerning Ankr (CCC:ANKR-USD), Dogecoin, and Long Coin (CCC:LONG-USD). Crypto lovers can learn all about these subjects by following the links below!
