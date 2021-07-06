Is DIDI Stock a Buy Right Now? What Investors Are Saying Today

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock is taking a beating in early trading Tuesday morning and investors are reacting to the fall.
Shares of DIDI stock are heading lower following news that China is cracking down on U.S.-listed companies. DiDi Global is among these and is being targeted by the country’s Cyberspace Administration of China watchdog group.
With this recent news sending shares of DIDI stock lower, investors in the company are weighing in on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). Let’s take a look at what those with a stake in DiDi Global have to say about the recent stock movement.
$DIDI lots of fear, looks like a buying opportunity. Added @ $11.97.
— GLORILLA (@GlorillaInvests) July 6, 2021
Maybe could try $DIDI with a stop under 11. Tempting since Cramer told me to buy as much as I could.
— Satoshi ₳lien (@SatoshiAlien) July 6, 2021
$DIDI is a "generational conviction buy" for me, assuming no additional news, anywhere under $1.69
— @Eli_K_dot_swf (@ekozie) July 6, 2021
I bought one share of $DIDI just to make it easier to watch. I may take a stab at it
— Michael J. Cox (@totallyfearless) July 6, 2021
$DIDI give me $10
— Kaushik (@skaushi) July 6, 2021
The probe into DiDi Global is resulting in major changes for the ride-sharing service. That includes China forcing the company to delist its app from stores. All of this comes after the company only went public last week. You can learn more about that at this link.
DiDi Global released the following statement when the China investigation was revealed.
“DiDi will fully cooperate with the PRC government authority during the review. It plans to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and continue to improve on its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities. Apart from the suspension of new user registration in China, DiDi maintains normal operation.”
DIDI stock was down 24.3% in early morning trading on Tuesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.