SGOC Stock: What Meme Stock Investors Are Saying About SGOCO Group as Shares Soar

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock is soaring this morning as retail traders pump the shares even higher.
The rise of SGOCO Group started late last week with retail traders targeting it on Friday. That resulted in massive interest in the stock that ended up pushing it almost 280% higher when trading came to a close that day.
If the start of trading today is anything to go by, those traders aren’t done yet. We’re already seeing shares jump in early morning trading and there’s plenty of chatter on social media to go along with that.
Let’s take a look at what retail traders are saying about SGOC stock this morning!
SGOC Stock: What Retail Traders Have to Say
Watching $SGOC leading up to the bell, over $16.20 and it could make a move.
— Brent Elliott (@BrentB_Elliott) July 12, 2021
$sgoc made a 500% gain on friday and it's poppin again premarket…see what happens.
Hopefully $xela goes up today as well
— The Multi-Tasker (@YoungKnucklez) July 12, 2021
Looks like a strong zone here on $SGOC. Will be interesting to see if prices come back to the level. As we know the more a zone is tested the weaker it becomes, but lets see pic.twitter.com/B5FNN6PZCH
— Toby Helyes (@Tobytrading) July 12, 2021
$SGOC already over $16. $20s coming soon
— Buster Bucks (@BucksBuster) July 12, 2021
$SGOC HERE WE GO 🚀
— guysoldtrader (@guysoldtrader) July 12, 2021
It’s also no surprise that we’re seeing loads of trading for SGOC stock this morning when considering the hype around it. As of this writing, more than 12 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 2.2 million shares.
SGOC stock was up 134.8% in early morning trading on Monday. The stock is also up 1,485.5% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.