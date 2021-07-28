SPRT Stock: 13 Things to Know About Support.com as Shorts Get Squeezed Today

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock is on the rise Wednesday as retail traders take interest in the short squeeze target.
Let’s take a look into everything traders need to know about Support.com as it soars today.
- Support.com is a customer and technical support solutions company.
- This has it providing clients with switch over to work-from-home settings for their employees.
- That’s possible via its own work-from-home employees that are online 24/7.
- The employees help workers set up iOS and Android devices, as well as support them after the initial setup.
- The services offered by Support.com range in size.
- That includes packages for major enterprise customers, as well as ones for small businesses.
- The company was originally founded in 1997 and went under the name Replicase back then.
- However, it underwent a few name changes over the next couple of years, including at one point operating as Tioga Systems.
- It switched to its current name in 1999 but didn’t stick with it then.
- This resulted in it taking on the name SupportSoft in 2002.
- However, it would eventually change back to Support.com in 2009.
- That’s due to it selling a part of its business.
- Support.com went public via an IPO in 2000 that included 4.25 million shares.
The short squeeze news today has SPRT stock seeing heavy trading. That includes some 18 million shares changing hands. This is above its daily average trading volume of 2.8 million shares.
SPRT stock was up 18.6% as of noon Wednesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
